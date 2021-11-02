Pure purpose in design.

Stunning from every angle, the new Tiger 1200 official test prototype gives more than a hint of the incredible new poise and presence of the next generation of Triumph’s flagship adventure machine.

Incorporating all of the new Tiger design language, showcased in the Tiger 900 family, launched to international acclaim in 2019, the new Tiger 1200 prototype demonstrates the new generation’s distinctive and purposeful look.

Developed by our off-road specialists with unstoppable road and off-road performance at the heart of its design, every facet of the new Tiger has been designed with purpose and intent to deliver the most capable large capacity adventure motorcycle available.

From its all-new and imposing upright poise, its striking and lightweight front end, to its incredible ground clearance, every element combines to deliver the ultimate adventure ride.

