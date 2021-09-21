Celebrating the partnership between two British icons, Triumph is pleased to announce a stunning new limited edition motorcycle inspired by the incredible Tiger 900 Rally Pro, which features in amazing stunt sequences in the forthcoming 25th James Bond Film, No Time To Die.

Just like the Bond films, Triumph Motorcycles brings a well-established and instantly recognisable British authenticity, fashioned and proven over time.

With a long and illustrious history in designing, developing, and manufacturing premium motorcycles with exceptional levels of performance, capability and handling, Triumph provided the James Bond stunt team with the perfect fit for the key action sequences in Bond’s latest outing, through the incredibly capable Tiger 900’s and Scrambler 1200’s.

Lee Morrison, No Time To Die stunt coordinator: “The Tiger 900 is the most confidence-inspiring bike, it allows you to really push the ride as far as you want, you can take as many liberties as you want; stand up sideways drifting in third gear, slow wheelie it, slide it Supermoto-style. I honestly think it’s one of the best bikes I’ve ever ridden, it’s fantastic.”

Limited Edition

Strictly limited to just 250 motorcycles, the new Tiger 900 Bond Edition celebrates the iconic

British partnership between James Bond and Triumph.

Each of these stunning motorcycles are individually numbered and come with a signed certificate of authenticity.



Desirable, Distinctive and Sophisticated

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition features a unique and eye-catching Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme and 007TM graphics, enhancing the bike’s stand-out look and premium style and making this a truly unique and desirable motorcycle.

Each motorcycle also comes with a premium, billet machined handlebar clamp, with the bike’s unique limited edition number.

Finally with the unique styling details, the Tiger 900 Bond Edition includes premium ‘blacked out’ detailing throughout. The frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary lamp shrouds and engine guards all have a premium, black finish.

Premium detailing and equipment

Enhancing the Bond Edition theme, the new limited edition Tiger 900 features an exciting bespoke 007TM start up screen animation and heated rider and pillion seat, crafted with unique Bond Edition branding.

Along with all of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro’s category-dominating specification the new limited edition also comes with an additional pair of high performance Michelin Anakee Wild handbook approved off-road tyres (in addition to the factory fitted Bridgestone Battlax tyres), and a premium Arrow Silencer, which features a lightweight brushed stainless steel body, with a carbon end cap and strap.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

1 of 6

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here