New Tracer 7 Gt: The Smart Escape

Yamaha’s Sport Touring line is strengthened with the new TRACER 7 GT that offers the perfect combination of light weight, easy agility and excellent touring capabilities. Developed using the same philosophy that has made the TRACER 9 GT a major success throughout Europe, the TRACER 7 GT’s standard specification includes a comfort seat, high screen and touring side cases from Yamaha’s Genuine Accessories range that make it the perfect way to escape from the city and explore new destinations.

The TRACER 7 has been renewed for 2020, and the second generation bike is aimed at riders who want thrilling sports performance with all round versatility and a serious bit of attitude. Featuring modern bodywork and an aggressive face, the TRACER 7 GT is the kind of machine that really can do almost anything – whether near or far, in the city or on the open road.

Coming from a family of Yamaha Sport Touring bikes that are widely respected and admired for their outstanding sports performance and the ability to excel in every situation, the new TRACER 7 GT is built to exceed expectations in every respect.

Driven by the first Euro5 version of the acclaimed 689cc 2-cylinder CP2 engine, this model takes the sport tourer concept to another level. Featuring a dynamic look and offering the best-in-class power to weight ratio – together with enhanced ergonomics and a higher overall specification – the TRACER 7 GT is designed to thrill.

It’s a genuine 7-days a week bike that loves to play hard and fast at weekends. Tearing through the curves the TRACER 7 GT gets the heartbeat revving and the adrenaline pumping. Then when it’s time to be sensible again on Monday morning this adaptable sport tourer is equipped to handle long-distance commuting and urban riding.

20L Touring Side cases

The essential accessories for touring or commuting, the 20L Touring side cases are equipped with stays and keysets. Slim and robust, they offer the perfect capacity without compromising the bike’s compact dimensions.

Touring Screen

Higher and wider screen for enhanced wind protection on long-distance rides. Made with unbreakable and scratch-resistant polycarbonate. An effective height increase of 92mm and width increase of 70mm compared to the standard screen ensures maximum riding comfort with reduced noise, and enhanced wind and weather protection.

Comfort Seat

Specially designed seat with additional features providing improved riding comfort for the rider and passenger when touring. Featuring dual-material skin with contrasting stitching, as well as different foam density zones for comfortable seating – and an integrated TRACER logo.

TRACER 7 GT Key Features

Equipped with Premium Genuine Yamaha Accessories

20L Touring Side Cases

Touring Screen

Comfort Seat

Half fairing with aggressive new twin headlight face

Thrilling torque-rich 689cc CP2 engine, Euro5 compliant

Lightest in class, best power to weight ratio

Adjustable front and rear suspension

Aerodynamic screen with single-handed adjustment

Commanding riding position with comfortable ergonomics

Contoured dual seat for rider and passenger comfort

17-litre fuel tank gives long range autonomy

Negative LCD instruments

Compact LED flashers, integrated in handguards

Availability

Deliveries to European Yamaha dealers will commence from February 2021. Prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel

Yamaha offer a wide range of Genuine Accessories designed for the TRACER 7 GT that enable every owner to build their very own machine. The constantly evolving line-up includes parts that enhance performance, protection and comfort through to cosmetic components that sharpen the bike’s image.

MyGarage app

Before purchasing their TRACER 7 GT every customer can build their ideal virtual bike using Yamaha’s MyGarage app that allows users to add and remove accessories and view the finished result from every angle. Once the final specification has been chosen the package can be emailed to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new bike.

Yamaha’s Apparel line features everything from textile and leather jackets with CE approved armour, through to casual wear such as T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and more. New products are regularly being added to the apparel line, for full information on Genuine Accessories and Apparel please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu



MyRide

Yamaha’s MyRide app gives every TRACER 7 GT rider the chance to get more out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every ride, and enables users to add pictures to any trip which can be shared on social media. It’s also possible to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



