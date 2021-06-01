With the perfect combination of character, style and genuine sports performance, the new Speed Twin is significantly updated for 2021 with higher performance, better handling, enhanced technology and even more premium custom style and detailing.

Higher Performance – Significant Engine Update

3PS more peak power, now 100PS at 7,250rpm

More mid-range power and torque

Peak torque now lower down the rev range, with 112Nm at 4,250rpm

More responsive with a 17% reduction in inertia

Lower emissions and fully Euro 5 compliant

High 10,000 mile / 16,000km first major service interval

Better Handling

Even more precise, agile and dynamic modern roadster ride

New higher specification Marzocchi USD forks with cartridge damping

New higher specification Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers

New higher specification Metzeler Racetec RR tyres

New lightweight cast aluminium wheels

Comfortable, engaged riding position for a confidence-inspiring, intuitive feel

Enhanced Technology

Upgraded riding modes – Road, Rain and Sport

High specification of standard equipment: ABS and switchable traction control LED lighting with DRL headlight (market specific) Torque-assist clutch Under-seat USB charging socket Immobiliser



More Premium Style and Detailing

New stylish 12-spoke wheels

New brushed stainless-steel twin upswept silencers

New anodised headlight and mudguard mounts

New distinctive tank graphics

Three contemporary colour schemes

50+ Custom Accessories

Genuine Triumph accessories for added style, practicality and security

Price and Availability

£11,000.00

In dealers from August onwards

Launched in 2018, the Speed Twin set the benchmark for how a Modern Classic performance roadster should ride and feel thanks to its class-leading handling, thrilling and responsive engine, advanced rider technology and beautiful, modern custom style with category-defining premium finish and detailing.

An award-winning motorcycle, the Speed Twin has been a great success and a customer favourite. Recognised for having the power and torque of the Thruxton R in an even more accessible set up, the Speed Twin delivered the contemporary custom style and engaged ride of the Street Twin, with even more premium and beautiful details and touches.

And now for 2021, the Speed Twin brings an evolution in every dimension, from power and performance, to handling, technology and style – making it the perfect combination of character, style and genuine sport performance.

Higher Performance

Significantly updated for 2021, the Speed Twin’s characterful 1200cc High Power Bonneville twin engine now has even higher performance, as well as lower emissions, making it fully Euro 5 compliant. The engine now delivers 3PS more peak power with 100PS at 7,250rpm, plus more power in the mid-range than the previous generation.

Alongside the incredibly strong and linear power delivery, the 2021 Speed Twin also has a fuller torque curve, with peak torque of 112Nm arriving more than 500rpm lower down the rev range compared to the previous generation.

The responsiveness of the Speed Twin engine has also been enhanced, thanks to a 17% reduction in inertia obtained via a new lightweight crankshaft and alternator. These enable the engine to spin up faster than the previous generation, and rev harder for longer, with a red line now 500rpm higher than before. In addition, new high compression pistons, revised ports and a new cam profile complete the list of performance enhancements.

The distinctive sound of the Bonneville Twin is amplified by the new brushed stainless steel megaphone twin upswept sports silencers, that have been carefully crafted for a deep, throaty roar to match the Speed Twin’s legendary name. The innovative and uninterrupted exhaust header run cleverly conceals the catalyst box, delivering the characteristic clean-line “straight-run” design.

As with all of the models in Triumph’s Modern Classic range, the cost of ownership is kept low thanks to the high first major service interval of 10,000 miles / 16,000 kilometres.

Better Handling

Already acknowledged for its superb, sure-footed comfortable handling, the new generation Speed Twin benefits from a number of significant upgrades for an even more precise, agile and dynamic ride.

New for 2021, the Speed Twin comes equipped with higher specification upside down 43mm Marzocchi front forks with cartridge damping, bringing a more confidence-inspiring and comfortable ride with 120mm wheel travel. These are perfectly matched to the twin rear suspension units with adjustable spring preload, and 120mm rear wheel travel, both precisely tuned for even better handling and the perfect modern roadster ride.

Further enhancing the new generation Speed Twin, braking performance is improved with new higher specification Brembo 4-piston M50 radial monobloc front brake calipers and twin 320mm Brembo discs. Alongside the Nissin 2-piston floating rear caliper with 220mm disc, and ABS fitted as standard, these deliver a stronger initial braking-bite, more feel and better fade characteristics.

Ensuring incredible grip, precision and high-speed stability, new Metzeler Racetec RR tyres are fitted as standard for the 2021 model, along with new cast aluminium wheels, 17” on both front and rear, with a lightweight 12-spoke design.

A beautifully balanced motorcycle, the Speed Twin brings an intuitive and confidence-inspiring ride. The ergonomics are perfectly proportioned with an accessible 809mm seat height, a slim stand over width, tapered handlebars and a comfortable roadster foot-peg position, which are 38mm further forward and 4mm lower than the Thruxton, providing the rider with a more relaxed riding position.

Enhanced Technology

The new generation Speed Twin is packed with rider-focused technology, including a sophisticated ride-by-wire system that ensures precise throttle control and enables three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport. These have been enhanced for 2021, adjusting both the throttle response and traction control settings to suit the rider’s preference. The riding modes can be changed at the touch of a button while on the move, to respond to any change in riding conditions, maximising rider confidence and safety. The rider can also choose to switch the traction control off independently through the instrument menu.

The bike is also equipped with an LED rear light and indicators, and, where market legislation permits, the signature LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) is incorporated into

the headlight.

The contemporary 3D clocks incorporate a digital menu system accessed by the scroll button mounted on the handlebar. This provides the rider will all of the key information, including gear position, two trip settings, fuel level and range-to-empty, as well an average and current fuel consumption, access to traction control settings and TPMS indicator if fitted as an accessory.

Other rider focused technology includes an under-seat USB charging socket, an accessory Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and an immobiliser with transponder integrated into the premium Triumph branded key.

1 of 10

More Premium Style and Detailing

Incorporating Triumph’s timeless DNA with a contemporary stripped-back custom style

and poise, the new 2021 Speed Twin is even more beautiful and now comes with even

more stylish details.

In addition to the new 12 spoke cast wheels and twin upswept sporty silencers with brushed stainless-steel headers, the Speed Twin is characterised by its signature-shaped 14.5L tank with knee indents, beautiful bar end mirrors, sculpted side panels and stylish bench seat.

Premium details and finishes are harmonised across the bike, including brushed aluminium front and rear mudguards with new mounts, plus brushed aluminium side panel finishers and heel guards. Additional premium touches and details can be found in the new anodised headlamp mounts to compliment the painted headlamp bowl, classic Monza fuel cap and clear anodised aluminium swingarm.

For 2021, the Speed Twin is available in three paint schemes: the new vibrant and lustrous Red Hopper scheme, the sophisticated Matt Storm Grey with subtle yellow accents, or the timeless Jet Black.

The Genesis of a Motorcycle Icon

Changing the face of motorcycling, the original 1938 Triumph Speed Twin, with the world’s first successful parallel twin engine packaged into a game changing chassis, was a revelation to ride. Its smooth dynamic handling and superb responsive feel established Triumph as the number one motorcycle marque globally for performance and handling, setting the template for all that followed, and earning a global reputation for being the first real ‘riders’ bike’.

For 2021, the new Speed Twin sets the benchmark all over again for its balance of torque-rich performance, agile and dynamic handling, and stunning contemporary custom motorcycle design and character.

50+ Custom Accessories

The 2021 Speed Twin is the perfect platform for personalisation with over 50 custom accessories that riders can add to enhance the style, practicality and security of their bike. These range from multi-function LED indicators, to quilted seats and luggage, knee pads, engine embellishers, head bolt covers, sump plates, heated grips and many more.

All genuine Triumph accessories have been designed and developed alongside the bike itself, to the same exacting standards, to ensure perfect integration and excellent durability, and all come with the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

1 of 6

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 12.1:1 Maximum Power 100 PS / 98.6 bhp (73.6 kW) @ 7250 rpm Maximum Torque 112 Nm @ 4250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin silencers Final Drive O ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Gearbox 6-speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin sided aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 17” x 3.5” Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 17” x 5.0” Front Tyre 120/70 ZR17 Rear Tyre 160/60 ZR17 Front Suspension Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø 320mm discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 220mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2099 mm Width (Handlebars) 778 mm Height Without Mirrors 1097 mm Seat Height 809 mm Wheelbase 1413 mm Rake 22.3° Trail 91.5 mm Wet weight 216 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 5.1 litres / 100 km CO2 Figures 116 g/km Standard EURO 5

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

