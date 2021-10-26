New Triumph Bonneville Gold Line Editions

Eight unique custom-inspired designs, available for one year only

Showcasing the hand-painted gold lining skills of Triumph’s expert paint shop and reflecting customer demand for brighter and more custom-inspired schemes, the new Bonneville Gold Line Editions bring a unique style and premium hand-painted detail to eight motorcycles in Triumph’s renowned Modern Classic range.

All available for one year only, the Gold Line Editions feature all of the recent updates of the new Bonneville generation, including enhanced capability and performance, and more beautiful style.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition

Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Silver Ice mudguards and side panels with Competition Green side panel stripes, unique new white and gold Bonneville T100 logo and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available

Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition

Matt Pacific Blue tank with Graphite stripe, gold Triumph tank logos and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Hand-painted gold lining alongside the tank stripe and around the brushed foil knee pads

Matt Jet Black front and rear mudguards and side panel with new gold Street Scrambler logo

Accessory fit matching Matt Pacific Blue flyscreen and high-level mudguard available

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition

Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design, and brushed foil knee pads, all edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Sapphire Black headlight bowl, mudguards and side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logos and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Sapphire Black short front mudguard available

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition

Carnival Red fuel tank and mudguards, with gold Triumph tank logos and elegant ‘gold line’ logo, Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pads, edged with hand-painted gold lining

Sapphire Black side panels with unique new gold and silver Bonneville Bobber logo and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Carnival Red short front mudguard available

Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition

Silver Ice fuel tank with Competition Green tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Silver Ice mudguards and side panels with Competition Green side panel stripes, unique new white and gold Bonneville T120 logo and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available

Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition

Matt Sapphire Black fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels

Matt Silver Ice fuel tank infill edged with hand-painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Matt Silver Ice side panel stripe graphics with unique new black and gold Bonneville T120 Black logos and hand-painted gold lining

Accessory fit matching Matt Sapphire Black flyscreen available

Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition

Carnival Red and Storm Grey fuel tank with Aluminium Silver stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand painted gold lining, and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl

Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition

Baja Orange and Silver Ice fuel tank with Pure White stripe, brushed foil knee pads, hand painted gold lining and elegant ‘gold line’ logo

Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl

Following the success of the Street Twin Gold Line Edition launched earlier in 2021, which sold out within the season, the new range of eight Bonneville Gold Line Editions takes the latest generation models and adds a unique and exquisite hand-painted ‘gold line’ colour scheme to each. Perfectly illustrating the quality and attention to detail that Triumph is renowned for, and only available for one year, these new Gold Line Editions are premium, desirable and exclusive.

The Art of Gold Lining

The industry-leading hand-painted gold lining expertise of Triumph’s paint shop is a skill that takes incredible patience, years of experience and the steadiest of hands.

Many of the new Gold Line Edition designs start with a two-colour base scheme, where the joining point between the two colours is flattened down. The gold line is then carefully hand-applied, usually in one continuous stroke by the artist, using a very specialised soft-bristled sword-liner brush. Once the pin stripe is in place, it’s sealed against the elements with a final clear coat of lacquer.

The paints used for the gold lining are specially formulated by mixing a powered colour with a cellulose lacquer for exactly the right consistency, as normal automotive paint is too thin for brush work.

Just like every hand-lined Triumph, the artist adds the finishing detail to each Gold Line Edition by signing their work with their initials, providing a personal touch that makes every hand-painted Triumph special.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition

The Bonneville T100 is the perfect entry-point to Triumph’s acclaimed Modern Classics range, with confidence-inspiring handling, a punchy 900cc twin engine, and a high level of specification including cartridge forks, Brembo front brake with ABS, torque assist clutch and switchable traction control, and of course all of the Bonneville’s signature style.

The Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition features all of the latest generation updates including the additional 10PS peak power, for a total of 65PS at 7,400rpm and punchy peak torque of 80Nm at 3,750rpm. The low inertia engine is responsive and fully Euro 5 compliant.

The Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition features a beautiful Silver Ice fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, and side panels, combined with a classic Competition Green fuel tank infill, edged with hand-painted gold lining and subtle ‘gold line’ logo. The Competition Green is also present on the side panel stripe graphics with unique new white and gold Bonneville T100 logos and hand-painted gold lining.

Completing the look, the accessory fly screen is now available in a matching Silver Ice.

Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition

Triumph’s stylish and accessible urban Street Scrambler is powered by the latest generation Euro 5 compliant High Torque 900cc twin engine, with a unique Scrambler tune. It delivers strong power and torque exactly where you need it, with 65PS peak power at 7,250rpm and 80Nm peak torque at 3,250rpm. It’s comfortable, fun and really intuitive to ride, with high-specification cartridge forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shocks, wire spoked wheels with Metzeler Tourance tyres, and a Brembo front brake with switchable ABS

The Gold Line Edition adds to the Street Scrambler’s premium custom style and detailing, with a special Matt Pacific Blue scheme that perfectly suits the bike’s urban attitude and rugged style. The rich blue of the tank beautifully contrasts with the Graphite tank stripe and brushed foil knee pad graphics, both of which have accompanying hand-painted gold lining. The Triumph tank logo echoes that same gold.

The mudguards are finished in a premium Matt Jet Black, as is the side panel, which features a new gold Street Scrambler logo.

An accessory fit matching Matt Pacific Blue flyscreen and high-level mudguard will further add to the authentic Scrambler style.

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition

Already a custom classic icon, the new Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition adds another level of sophistication and style. The beautiful Silver Ice fuel tank with Sapphire Black twin stripe design and brushed foil knee pad graphics is enriched by the hand-painted gold lining that edges every design element and is signed off with the elegant ‘gold line’ logo.

The Sapphire Black is carried across the side panels, which feature a unique new gold and silver Bonneville Speedmaster logo and more hand-painted gold lining. The headlamp bowl and mudguards are finished in Sapphire Black too, with the option of a matching accessory fit short front mudguard.

As with the rest of the Gold Line Editions, the Speedmaster Gold Line Edition is the very latest specification and delivers all of the comfortable, controlled and refined ride that customers expect from the Speedmaster thanks to its 47mm Showa cartridge forks, pre-load adjustable hidden monoshock RSU and twin Brembo front calipers. The low 705mm seat height, swept back beach bars and forward foot controls deliver a laid back, comfortable cruiser style.

The new Speedmaster Gold Line Edition is powered by the latest Euro 5 compliant version of the 1200cc High Torque Bonneville twin engine, delivering 78PS peak power at 6,100rpm and 106Nm peak torque at 4,000rpm.

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition

The new Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition’s main design theme is Carnival Red, which is carried across the fuel tank and mudguards. The tank is enriched by a twin stripe design, with brushed foil knee pad graphics. These elements are edged with hand-painted gold lines, complementing the gold Triumph tank badges and the ‘gold line’ signature logo.

The side panels are finished in Sapphire Black, with a unique new gold and silver Bonneville Bobber logo and additional hand-painted gold lining.

The new Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition offers all of the latest generation’s updates which, together with the custom-inspired looks, delivers an excellent level of standard equipment, including twin Brembo front brakes with ABS, high-specification Showa suspension and a fat front wheel. The new Bobber Gold Line Edition is equipped with the responsive Euro 5 compliant High Torque 1200cc twin engine with dedicated Bobber tune, which delivers 78PS peak power at 6,100rpm and 106Nm peak torque at 4,000rpm.

An accessory fit matching Carnival Red short front mudguard is also available.

Bonneville T120 and T120 Black Gold Line Editions

Being the very latest specification Bonnevilles, the T120 and T120 Black Gold Line Editions feature all of the Bonneville’s torque-rich 1200cc twin performance, with 80PS peak power at 6,550rpm and 105Nm peak torque at 3,500rpm. Their sophisticated chassis set-up with 41mm cartridge forks, preload-adjustable twin RSUs and twin Brembo front calipers with ABS delivers a dynamic, agile and neutral ride.

The Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition comes in a wonderful Competition Green and Silver Ice colour scheme. The classic Competition Green infill on the tank is edged with a hand-painted gold line and the subtle ‘gold line’ logo, while the side panels carry a stripe graphic, with a unique white and gold Bonneville T120 logo and hand-painted gold lining.

The mudguards are finished in Silver Ice and there’s an accessory fit matching Silver Ice flyscreen available too.

The Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition, instead, has a darker edge thanks to the sophisticated Matt Sapphire Black paint scheme running across the tank, front and rear mudguards, headlamp bowl and side panels.

The tank infill is Matt Silver Ice, hand-edged with gold line detailing, as are the side panel stripe graphics, which feature a unique new black and gold logo design. The scheme perfectly complements the blacked-out engine, black exhaust system and the wealth of blacked-out details that give the Bonneville T120 Black its characteristic mean and moody attitude.

Both versions of the T120 feature all of the latest generation updates, such as the lightweight aluminium wheels, cruise control and enhanced riding modes, making the T120 and T120 Black Gold Line Editions even more premium and desirable.

Scrambler 1200 XC and XE Gold Line Editions

The Scrambler 1200 also gets its own Gold Line Editions – the versatile XC with its plush suspension and unrivalled, all-road, all-day performance and comfort, and the stunning XE – the world’s first genuine dual purpose modern classic adventurer, with a category-leading level of performance and specification.

Both models are powered by the latest generation Euro 5 High Power 1200cc Bonneville twin engine and both benefit from state-of-the-art rider-focused technology and an exceptional level finish and detailing.

The Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition comes in a stylish combination of Carnival Red and Storm Grey, with a hand-painted gold line running alongside an Aluminium Silver tank stripe and the subtle signature ‘gold line’ logo. The brushed foil knee pad graphics are also edged with a hand-painted gold line. The side panel and headlamp bowl are both finished in the classic Jet Black.

The scheme for the Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition consists of a striking Baja Orange and Silver Ice tank, with a Pure White stripe and hand painted gold line. As with the XC model, the brushed foil knee pad graphics are gold-lined, and the side panel and headlamp bowl are Jet Black.

Pricing

Bonneville T100 Gold Line Edition – from £9,900.00, available from December

Street Scrambler Gold Line Edition – from £10,100.00, available from December

Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line Edition – from £12,900.00, available from December

Bonneville Bobber Gold Line Edition – from £12,900.00, available from December

Bonneville T120 Gold Line Edition – from £11,800.00, available from December

Bonneville T120 Black Gold Line Edition – from £11,800.00, available from December

Scrambler 1200 XC Gold Line Edition – from £12,800.00, available from December

Scrambler 1200 XE Gold Line Edition – from £13,650.00, available from December

