A new Triumph dealership will be opening in Spring 2021, thanks to a significant investment by Destination Triumph in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles UK.

The dealership is to be named Destination Triumph Dorset and will be located in Stony Lane, Christchurch. Owned by Ian Sexton and Peter Parker, it will be the third dealership in Destination Triumph’s portfolio, which includes Destination Solent and Destination Washington.

Destination Triumph has a well-established track record in the region and the team is vastly experienced and knowledgeable about both the entire product line-up and the Triumph brand. The new dealership will be able to provide customers across Dorset with high quality local support, service and expertise. The online experience for customers will be just as good, using the latest technology such as live video chat, e-commerce, video tours and virtual appointments from the team.

Work is expected to start on the Christchurch site in January, with the planned opening for Spring 2021. The launch will create several new jobs, and recruitment for Triumph Dorset is currently open via the Destination Triumph careers website.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager said: “We are hugely excited about the opportunity to bring a first-class Triumph dealer to the Dorset region and support local customers. For 2021 we have an exciting line up of new motorcycles so there’s every reason to pay Destination Triumph Dorset a visit.”

Ian Sexton, Owner of Destination Triumph said: “We are pleased to announce the latest investment in the new Dorset site. We have a great deal of confidence in the Triumph brand given our two existing dealerships and believe this is an exciting opportunity to enhance support for the Dorset biking community.”

The full list of Triumph’s UK dealerships can be found on the website here: Triumph dealerships.

