Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Triumph Motorcycles is strengthening its commitment and enhancing its presence in Scotland, with a new Scottish dealership, due to open in summer 2022.

The new dealership, named West Coast Triumph Glasgow, will serve customers in Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and along the West Coast, alongside the newly refurbished Triumph Aberdeen and Edinburgh Triumph.

All three dealers have a strong track record in delivering excellent, all-round customer service, with successful and passionate sales and aftersales teams.

Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager said: “This is great news for our customers based in the West of Scotland, who will soon have a highly respected and experienced dealer in Glasgow, dedicated to the Triumph brand. The addition of West Coast Triumph Glasgow to our dealer network will strengthen our presence in the north of the UK and give customers more choice and an even better experience.

All three Scottish dealers joined forces to support and represent the Triumph brand at The Scottish Motorcycle Show, that took place earlier in March.

The full list of Triumph’s UK dealerships can be found on the website: here.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security