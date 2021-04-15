New Triumph SOS – Motorcycle Accident Detection And Emergency Alerting System

Introducing Triumph SOS, an all new accredited advanced accident detection and emergency alerting system from Triumph that automatically connects you to the nearest emergency services in your time of need.

Launching today across the UK, Europe, ROI, North America, Australia and New Zealand, this comprehensive new service is available to all riders regardless of the bike they own,

and with a 3-month free trial for all Triumph owners.

A new essential part of a rider’s safety equipment, Triumph SOS app has been specifically tailored for motorcyclists, and monitors key sensors in your smartphone to detect and validate an accident.

Where seconds can save lives, this Google-Cloud hosted emergency alerting platform will automatically deliver the rider’s time-critical and potentially life-saving details directly to the emergency services within seconds of the accident being detected, following a unique validation process.

Precise GPS location, direction of travel, bike details, and medical information allow emergency responders to reach you quickly and provide assistance accordingly.

Advanced features include sophisticated Auto-pause technology to prevent accidental triggering so you can fully focus on your ride.

A fully integrated system that protects you while riding in the UK, ROI, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Triumph SOS is available for a rolling monthly subscription charge of £3.99, with no cancelation fees or long-term contract commitment. Triumph SOS does not record or send any speed or telematics data to the emergency services.

Riders can download the Triumph SOS app now from iOS and Android App stores.

