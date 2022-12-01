Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

GBRacing secondary engine protection is now available for Triumph’s highly acclaimed Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 models.

The well-specced but moderately-priced Trident 660 has proved massively popular with new and younger riders since its launch in early 2021 while the arrival of the Tiger Sport 660 later last year delivered an affordable sports adventure machine with excellent touring capabilities.

GBRacing protection is the choice of the factory-supported Dynavolt Triumph team in World Supersport, and these new products feature the same design objectives, materials, production process and commitment to quality as those used in world championship racing.

Built to the same standards required for GBRacing’s exclusive FIM product approval, Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 owners can ride with the peace of mind that their engines are covered by world-class protection in the event of a drop on the road or racetrack.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£90.34 / $120.45 / €94.10

Clutch cover

£88.03 / $117.38 / €91.70

Pulse cover

£64.21 / $85.62 / €66.89

Full cover set

£230.45 / $307.26 / €240.05

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu

