New Triumph Trident ‘design Prototype’

An original British design showcases the unique style and attitude of the new middleweight Triumph roadster to come.

Revealed at the London Design Museum, the Trident design prototype marks the beginning of a new modern chapter for a legendary name, introducing a new triple-powered dimension to the competitive middleweight roadster world.

Introducing three key advantages into this highly competitive category

– Triple cylinder power and torque rich performance
– Class leading technology as standard
– Triumph's accessible agile and confidence inspiring handling

This new entry point into Triumph's award winning Triple roadster line-up

will be competitively priced to deliver great value for a new generation of riders. Arriving in Triumph dealers for spring 2021, with more news to come soon.

Four year design project:

The Trident design prototype comes as a result of a 4 year development programme led by a dedicated team in our design facility in the UK, Triumph’s global headquarters, where every single Triumph is designed and prototyped.

Conceived and developed by the Hinckley design team, with additional styling input from Rodolfo Frascoli, the Trident brief was focused on delivering a distinctive, dynamic and attractive new take on Triumph style and attitude.

Working with Rodolfo, a passionate Triumph fan who has brought Italian design flair to the Triumph design language – most notably with our latest generation Tiger 900, the team focused on evolving what a contemporary Triumph should be, building on our recognised strengths and design DNA, the character and distinctive original style.

Following our ethos to develop all aspects of a design in harmony, from the style, to the ergonomics, integrated technology and engine performance the Trident brief centred on delivering the complete motorcycle for the perfect ride.

The Trident design prototype – the birth of a new icon:

The Trident design motorcycle integrates the original design development model with prototype components – built to showcase the style and attitude of the landmark new motorcycle to come.

Introducing an all new contemporary take on Triumph style & attitude, the Trident design presents a pure, minimalistic form, with clean lines and uncluttered features that incorporates Triumph’s design DNA, with signature tank knee indents and key cues from our iconic Speed Triple’s muscular poise.

Central to the overall form and brief, the Trident is built around a compact powerful Triumph triple engine, designed to bring all the advantages of a triple to the category for the first time, with the perfect balance of low down torque and top end power.

With a distinctive and confident stance & poise, the Trident will deliver rider ergonomics crafted to bring all of Triumph’s handling expertise, for the perfect balance of an engaged agile and dynamic ride, with an all-new chassis, married to great rider accessibility, comfort and confidence inspiring feel, including a natural upright riding position.

The design prototype also highlights another key aim with the integration of modern digital technology into the design that brings the features which riders in this world value and desire, in an elegant and easy to use way.



Steve Sargent. Triumph Chief Product Officer

‘The Trident design prototype marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Triumph, where the brief was all about fun, from the look to the ride. With its pure minimalist form, clean lines, Triumph design DNA and more than a hint of our Speed Triple’s muscular poise, this gives the first exciting glimpse at the full Trident story to come. Ultimately our aim was to bring a new take on character and style, alongside the accessible easy handling and quality Triumph is known for – at a price that’s really competitive’.