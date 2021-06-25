With over 50 years of experience in designing and manufacturing protective clothing for motorcycle riders, Furygan introduces an ultra-versatile, autonomous and universal airbag system for 2021. The new Furygan x In&motion Airbag vest can be worn under any motorcycle jacket and is available in UK dealers now.

In a joint collaboration with In&motion, the new Furygan Airbag vest offers high-performance and easy-to-use technology in a ventilated, thermo-regulating waistcoat that can be worn under any type or brand of motorcycle jacket. It’s the only airbag on the market equipped with a Level 2 CE-approved D3O back protector as standard, as well as dedicated slots for optional D3O LNR Chest Protectors.

The Furygan Airbag System uses In&motion’s innovative In&box unit as the vest’s ‘brain’ which measures the position of the users more than 1000 times per second and works with an algorithm that triggers the inflation of the airbag if it detects you’re in an accident. The detection of the accident and the inflation of the airbag take less than 60 milliseconds. Thanks to continuous data analysis from thousands of riders across the world, the In&box algorithm is constantly evolving allowing for smart performance updates and optimisations for the end-user. Providing next-level protection with its smart inflation chambers, positioned to cover key risk areas including the neck, chest, spine and abdomen.

Suitable for everyday road use – but also in off-road and track scenarios thanks to the optional adventure and track modes – the Furygan Airbag vest has been constructed with ultra-stretch and breathable material to ensure a comfortable fit for all body shapes. On the front, there are large vented front panels for ultimate breathability, plus a 3D mesh lining that helps to regulate body temperature in all seasons.

How much does it cost?

The Furygan Airbag vest can be purchased from Furygan-approved stockists for £379.99 plus a monthly subscription cost for In&motion. Unlike many competitor products, ensuring the airbag isn’t damaged, the vest can be reset at home by simply removing the discharged inflator unit housed in the back protector and replacing it with a new one – RRP £90. There is no need to send off the vest to be reset by Furygan until the third inflation and/or the vest is damaged.

Users are offered two In&box purchase options; a one-off In&box purchase with 2 years warranty as standard, or an In&box rental subscription for £120 per year, or £12 per month, that comes with exclusive benefits. In&box subscription users receive unlimited warranty*, the option to pause their subscription at a low cost** when not riding or cancel their subscription by returning the In&box to In&motion. For users’ peace of mind, In&motion offer servicing for users’ existing In&box if any problems occur. If the problem cannot be resolved remotely, a replacement In&box will be available either in-store or delivered to the user’s home. After three consecutive years of rental, riders can receive a free upgrade to the latest generation of In&box, subject to availability, or have the option to buy the In&box device for a discounted rate of £99.

Street, Adventure and Track mode

The In&motion ‘brain’ is loaded with road mode as standard, with two additional modes available; Track and Adventure.

Furygan is proud to have been the official equipment supplier for the 2021 Dakar Rally and the choice of protection for riders during the event, and now, Furygan and In&motion make its state-of-the-art technology available for every rider with the new Adventure mode. Suitable for sporty riding in a soft enduro environment with small jumps, the new Adventure Mode available on the Fury Airbag System will help riders who enjoy venturing off the beaten track stay protected in the areas often left vulnerable in the event of a crash or impact.

Track mode adjusts the In&box algorithm to suit more aggressive acceleration and deceleration, as well as more extreme lean angles and sharper directional changes.

Both track and adventure mode are optional extras, available for an additional monthly fee of £8 or £25 per year each. The numerous modes can be easily selected via the user-friendly – and free – In&motion app, available for iOS and Android.

* The guarantee of the In&box only applies if the system is used in the appropriate conditions.

** £4/month instead of £12/month in case of suspension; does not require a return of the In&box.

