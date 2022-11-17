Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Suzuki’s new V-Strom 1050DE will come with an RRP of £13,699 when it arrives in dealerships in spring, 2023. Pricing for the V-Strom 1050 has been confirmed at £12,999.

The new V-Strom 1050DE, with its stronger focus on performance on any terrain, to any horizon, on any adventure, is set to provide excellent value for money. New hardware designed to deal with more rough and rugged road surfaces includes a 21-inch front wheel and Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres, increased suspension travel and ground clearance over its V-Strom 1050 stablemate, and revised chassis geometry. It also has wider handlebars, steel footpegs, a different seat, and a lower screen.

While both the V-Strom 1050DE and V-Strom 1050 get a full-colour TFT screen, bi-directional quickshifter, three selectable power modes, cruise control, and a six-axis IMU governing cornering ABS with two sensitivity modes, linked brakes used for innovative load and slope-dependent control, hill hold, and three traction control settings, the V-Strom 1050DE boasts additional features to tackle the rough stuff.

On top of the three standard traction control modes the V-Strom 1050DE gets a G (gravel) mode, which retards ignition timing and allows more rear wheel slip. This continues to deliver power to the rear wheel without interruption, suppressing it only enough to help prevent excessive wheel spin. There is also the ability to disengage the rear ABS entirely for more direct control off-road.

For those after adventure but who tend to stick mostly to the asphalt, the V-Strom 1050’s sub-£13,000 price tag makes it the perfect choice. Representing a significant upgrade over the outgoing V-Strom 1050, thanks to its comprehensive new electronics suite, the new model shares the same punchy 1037cc V-twin engine and twin-spar aluminium frame as the V-Strom 1050DE, but instead rolls instead on 19 and 17-inch cast aluminium wheels for greater road holding.

A taller screen is designed more for distance touring, and there’s a height adjustable seat to suit a variety of riders.

For more information on Suzuki’s adventure bike range, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security