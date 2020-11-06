New V-strom 1050xt Tour Edition Now Available

Suzuki has launched a new variant of its V-Strom 1050, with a V-Strom 1050XT Tour packing extra capacity for adventure.

With an RRP of £12,799, the V-Strom 1050XT Tour comes equipped with black, three piece aluminium luggage as standard, equating to a saving of £370 over the purchase of the individual items.

The rugged aluminium top box and panniers add 112 litres of storage capacity, to a machine that already boasts practicality as standard thanks to a centre stand, hand guards, 12V socket and USB port, height-adjustable seat, and adjustable screen.

A comprehensive suite of electronics includes two modes of lean-angle sensitive ABS, a three-mode traction control system (that can be switched off), three engine power modes, cruise control, hill hold assist, and linked brakes that feature a slope-dependent and load-dependent, which optimise brake pressure to maintain control when braking downhill, or when equipped with luggage or a pillion.

For more information on the V-Strom 1050XT Tour click here.



