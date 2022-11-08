Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vespa astonishes with Gtv, the most authentically sporty model ever.

VESPA Gtv is the extraordinary combination of legend and modernity: the low headlamp and the exposed tubular handlebar combine with brand new sporty finishes and a hi-tech equipment package, creating a never before seen vespa!

New digital instrumentation, full LED light clusters and keyless system. it is powered by the 300 HPE engine, with more than 23 hp, the most powerful ever to equip a Vespa.

From its birth in 2006, Vespa Gtv has been the ambassador of purest classicism within the Vespa family thanks to the use of the “faro basso” (low headlamp), positioned on the front mudguard, and the exposed metal tubular handlebar, stylistic throwbacks to the most iconic models.

At EICMA 2022, Vespa Gtv débuts in a completely revolutionised look, maintaining the inevitable traits of the legend’s origins, but combining them with an ultra modern technological equipment package and brand new sporty finishes. The result is an extraordinary marriage of tradition and modernity, classicism and aggressiveness, which manifests itself in the most authentically sporty Vespa ever.

The new Vespa Gtv is powered by the gritty 300 hpe (High Performance Engine) single cylinder, with 4-valve timing, liquid cooling, and electronic fuel injection. Accredited with power of 17.5 kW (23.8 HP), it is the highest performance engine ever fitted on a Vespa.

An authentic style, even sportier

The new Vespa Gtv evolves under the sign of sportiness and includes the significant stylistic improvements introduced in the new Gts range, with even more painstakingly detailed finishes and a construction quality that elevates it to unprecedented levels.

The headlight clusters are now full LED, including the characteristic low headlamp, whereas the new instrumentation maintains the elegant circular shape but it is now entirely digital, a solution that makes it possible to take full advantage of the features offered by the Vespa MIA connectivity system, available as a separate accessory.

The instrumentation is connected to the handlebar using an original cantilevered bracket and enveloped by a small yet aggressive top fairing clearly inspired by the racing world. Enhanced by three horizontal slits, it is painted orange, a shade that also characterises the Vespa Gtv’s graphics and contrasting details.

At the centre of the front shield, the unmistakeable “neck-tie” has sporty lateral slits and is enhanced by decorations with orange edging. The five-spoke design of the wheel rims is also new, painted matt black with an orange graphic on the channel.

Another distinctive element of Vespa Gtv is the single-seat two-tone saddle with a racing look and the rear part which is installation read for a hard cover colour coded to match the body, reminiscent of the typical racing Vespa fairings. The cover is available as a separate accessory and can be removed. In any case, the saddle is street legal for two-up riding and features ample and comfortable seating, characterised by a technical pattern and horizontal thermobonding with contrasting orange stitching on the edges.

The overall look of the Vespa Gtv stands out for its matt black finish that characterises the frame of the low headlamp and the rear light cluster, its profile along the perimeter of the body, its passenger grab handle and footpegs, its silencer cover, its rear view mirrors, and the instrumentation bracket and frame.

The new Vespa Gtv is available in the dedicated Beige Avvolgente Opaco colour scheme with contrasting orange graphics that run diagonally across the side panels.

Hi-tech equipment package

Vespa Gtv embraces the technology and the travelling vocation typical of the extremely recent evolution of the Vespa Gts family, the famous “Vespone”. Therefore, the ergonomics are perfectly Vespa, enhanced by the comfort of the large body; the seat position is natural and allows total control over the vehicle and absolute comfort even over long distances.

Convenience and practicality are highlighted by the introduction of the keyless system, which lets you start it without having to insert a traditional key. On the back of the shield, the classic ignition switch with lock is replaced by a practical knob. To start the vehicle, simply press it and turn it to the ON position. The engine is started in the usual way, via the button located on the right-hand control block.

The implementation of new digital LCD instrumentation allows a wealth of travel information to be displayed (maximum speed, average speed, instant consumption, average consumption, range, and battery charge status), as well as all call, message and music notifications if the vehicle is connected to a smartphone through the VESPA MIA system (available as a separate accessory).

The USB port comes as standard equipment, located in the storage compartment on the back of the shield, whereas the spacious compartment under the seat features a mat and a practical courtesy light.

On the safety front, standard features include ASR electronic traction control and the anti-lock braking system (ABS).

For more Vespa News check out our dedicated page Vespa News

or head to the official Vespa website vespa.com/en_EN/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security