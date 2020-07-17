The Vespa Primavera is the perfect city scooter because it’s nimble, stylish, smooth and efficient. To assist more people with enjoying such elegant, safe and convenient transport this summer, Vespa is pleased to announce that the Primavera 50, Primavera 125 and Primavera 125 Touring are now available with two new finance options to give customers the financial freedom required to spread the cost of the fun, nimble and light spirited small-body Vespa.

Primavera 50 with 0% HP

The Primavera 50 (£3,399) is now available with 0% HP finance for 12–24 months with a minimum deposit of 10%. Using this finance option with a deposit of £639 would result in 24 monthly repayments just £115 each. This offer is available until 30th Spetember 2020.

Primavera 125 & Primavera 125 Touring with 0% HP & 3% PCP

The Primavera 125 (£3,999) and Primavera 125 Touring (£4,199) are now available with two new finance packages: 0% HP finance for 12–24 months with a minimum deposit of 10% and 3% APR PCP for 25–37 months with a minimum deposit of 10%.

With a deposit of £759, taking advantage of 0% HP to spread the cost of a Primavera 125 would result in 24 monthly repayments of £135 per month. For customers who prefer Personal Contract Purchase, spreading the cost using PCP with an £805.12 deposit would result in 36 monthly repayments of just £49 per month with an optional final payment of £1,871 and a £10 purchase fee. These offers are available until 30th Spetember 2020.

The Primavera is the embodiment of so much of what is important to Vespa. Just like the original Primavera, the current model is a mix of light-hearted, youthful spirit captured in dynamic Vespa styling, then gifted nimble handling and a peppy engine. The result is a timeless scooter that brings joie de vivre and freshness to the lives of owners.

Other current Vespa offers

The latest Vespa offer for the Primavera joins the existing 0% HP finance offer for the GTS range: 0% HP for 12 – 24 months with a minimum deposit of £800 until 30th September on GTS 125 and GTS 300 hpe models. Vespa has also made the GTS 125 and 300 hpe families available with 3% APR PCP for 25–37 months with a minimum deposit of 10%. Customers looking to take advantage of low monthly payments on offer from PCP can speak to their nearest dealer to find a solution that works for them.