New for 2021, the PRO Yukon WP tank bag from SW-Motech combines the convenience of the PRO tank ring mounting system with the practicality of waterproof construction.

The lid is made from waterproof EVA vinyl and overlaps the body of the tank bag to prevent water from running in. It is secured magnetically, making it easy to open and close with a gloved hand, and inside there is a waterproof viewing compartment, suitable for a smartphone or road map.

Offering a six litre capacity, the main compartment is made from tough TPU thermoplastic, welded for a seamless waterproof construction.

On top of the lid is a MOLLE attachment web, which can be used to fit accessories from the SW-Motech range, such as waterproof smartphone and tablet holders.

The Yukon is mounted using the innovative PRO tank ring system. A magnetic guide, developed by Fidlock, steers the latching system on the tank bag into position on the tank ring, then the lock clicks firmly into place, for a fuss-free fit every time.

The PRO Yukon WP tank bag sells for £128.30 including VAT and prices for the PRO Tank Ring start at £25.66.

For a full fitment list visit the SW-Motech UK website at sw-motech.co.uk

For more aftermarket news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Aftermarket News

For more information on SW-Motech in the UK visit their website sw-motech.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

