New Weise Nomad Winter Gloves

Beat the elements hands-down this winter, with the new Nomad from Weise® – tough full-grain leather and textile gloves built to battle the cold and wet, so your hands stay warm and dry.

The Nomad’s armoury starts with a Hipora® membrane to keep wind-chill at bay, block out the rain and allow your hands to breathe naturally.

Reinforcing the waterproof liner, a two-layer storm cuff with an elasticated inner and hook-and-eye-secured outer layer, forms a seal around jacket cuffs to stop rain trickling in.

Inside, a 120-gram Thinsulate™ liner provides warmth without adding weight or bulk, allowing plenty of feedback and feel from the controls. Flexibility is aided by stretch panels at the wrists, fingers and thumbs, and a Chamude® overlay on the palm and thumb provides extra grip on wet handlebars.

Practical extra features include 3M™ Scotchlite™ piping to enhance visibility on dark and dismal days, as well as touchscreen-compatible pads on the index and ring fingers, so electronic devices can be operated without needing to remove the gloves and expose your hands to the elements.

Weise® Nomad winter gloves retail at just £59.99 including VAT and are available in men’s sizes S-3XL and women’s sizes XS-XL.

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for full specifications and dealer list.

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

or head to the official Weise website weiseclothing.com/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here