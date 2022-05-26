Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

When you combine the experience of decades at the top of motorsport with an ambitious mindset – where there is always room for improvement and where going further than the rest is a goal and not an obstacle – the result is always positive.

In fact, this is something we at WP Suspension have always maintained in our culture. We are committed to developing high-quality components for those riders who want to get the most out of their motorcycle’s capabilities.

The launch of the new KTM 2023 motocross range has seen this platform completely updated, in which certain parameters and dynamics have changed and new components have had to be developed to suit these machines. With a careful design using CNC aluminium and high-quality materials, WP Suspension are proud to present the XACT PRO 8950 Shock Absorber and the XACT PRO 7548 Fork.

The XACT PRO 7548 Fork is where elite motorsports blend made with premium materials. The XACT PRO 7548 Fork is highly acclaimed for its CONE VALVE Technology, being easy to adapt and adjust for the type of track and giving you all the necessary performance you need to reach the next level. Combined with the WP CLOSED CARTRIDGE Technology, established in professional motorsport by the most successful racing teams in the world, the result is a unique riding experience with a significant increase in comfort without having to give up direct feedback and dynamic manoeuvres.

With the XACT PRO 7458 Fork, riders will benefit from:

Improved feedback from the track in every riding situation

Pressurized system reduces cavitation risk – no damping loss

Extreme longevity due to the use of only high-quality materials

All settings can be adjusted externally and flexibly

Specially handcrafted with the highest care

The XACT PRO 8950 Shock is a fully adjustable shock absorber that offers more traction on the rear wheel and, at the same time, less physical effort for the rider. The LINKED DAMPING SYSTEM Technology, enables perfect grip and ideal damping reserves for the demanding conditions of the track. The SUPERTRAX Technology detects missing ground contact and enables faster rebound by opening a bypass oil valve, taking your ride to a whole new level of comfort and control.⁠ The rebound damping can be perfectly adjusted to suit any rider via the built-in TXN adjuster.

With the XACT PRO 8950 Shock, riders will benefit from:

Improved rebound damping adjustability thanks to TXN adjustment mechanism

More traction and grip on the rear wheel and thus improved acceleration and driving stability

Less physical strain on the rider due to predictable damping performance

Extreme durability due to the use of high-tech materials

The XACT PRO 7548 Fork, available from (£2,863.46 retail price including VAT).

Article No.: A460C109W403220 (4 Stroke models) and A460C101W403220 (2 Stroke Models from September)

The XACT PRO 8950 Shock Absorber, available from (£1,900.56 retail price including VAT).

Article No.: A460C409W411220 (4 Stroke Models) and A460C401W411220 (2 Stroke Models from September)

These PRO COMPONENTS are available for the following motorcycles:

KTM : 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, 250 SX-F, 250 SX, 300 SX, 125 SX MY2023

: 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, 250 SX-F, 250 SX, 300 SX, 125 SX KTM: 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION MY2022

For more detailed information visit your nearest WP AUTHORISED CENTRE or go to the WP Suspension official website wp-suspension.com

