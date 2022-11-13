Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After dropping back to ninth in the early stages of the race, the new Champion proved dominant again fighting back to claim his 16th victory of the season.

“It was a hot race. The conditions were very hot, we had 66 degrees of asphalt temperature. The humidity was really high. We tried to push really hard because today we had less pressure as we won the Championship yesterday. We went early to bed to be ready for today. The Ten Kate Racing Yamaha team did an amazing job. We tried something different this morning and they improved the bike. I hope Tuuli is ok, it’s sad he couldn’t ride until the chequered flag. We tried to go full gas and achieve this. What we had this year is amazing. We won 16 races, 18 podiums … without my team, the technical support, the family, friends and the sponsors, we couldn’t have achieved this job and won the Championship with three races to go. But we try to enjoy tonight, have a good celebration with everyone and also the team deserves this party. Then we’ll go to Phillip Island to close the WorldSSP season in a good way!”

P2 – Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph)

Manzi took second place in Race 2 claiming his fifth podium of the season.

He is fifth in the standings with 207 points.

“It was a good race because we found something this morning in the Warm Up with the team. They worked very well, and I was able to be faster than yesterday. Today the bike was better, and I could go fast and recover some positions. Then it was a very good fight with Dominique. I saw he was going alone, and it was unlucky that the race was stopped with six laps to go. But it’s ok to finish in second place.”

P3 – Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

Oncu was third as he was promoted to a podium place following Tuuli’s crash on Lap 13.

He remains third in the Championship standings with a 38-point advantage over Bulega.

“Same as yesterday, we finish third so a double podium is always good. And in Indonesia it’s always special. I want to do my best to win, and Kenan always tells me I can. I didn’t have the tyre to win so I couldn’t make it here, but I hope I can do it in Australia. My bike is perfect, the problem is only me. I have to improve myself. We just need to focus to the next race in Australia.”

Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) finished in fourth place 3.377s behind Oncu. De Rosa’s fourth place ensured four different manufacturers were in the top four in Race 2. Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was fifth followed by Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) in sixth position 0.082s down on Montella.

Second in the Championship standings, Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) finished in ninth place.

To note:

The race was red flagged with six laps to go following an incident at Turn 1 involving Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). The Finnish rider was able to walk away but his bike was unable to be recovered and the race was red flagged.