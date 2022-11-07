Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In the seventh episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2023, Ducati unveiled the new Ducati Scrambler family to the public.

To rewrite your own history, sometimes you need to press the fast forward button. This is what Ducati Scrambler has done with this new generation, which becomes more contemporary and with an even more vibrant personality.

The next-gen “Land of Joy”, the Ducati Scrambler’s universe of freedom, fun and self-expression expands, becoming more colorful and irreverent.

The new generation of Ducati Scrambler has been completely redesigned, retaining the spirit that has made this family a worldwide success by winning over 100,000 fans: an essential, fun, easy-to-ride motorcycle with a great personality, whose uniqueness emerges even stronger thanks to an eye-catching, modern style.

The new Ducati Scrambler is the perfect choice for those who want a motorcycle with a unique and recognizable style, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorcycle designed for those who seek freedom and want to share their style and way of being with others.

The second generation confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Ducati Scrambler enthusiasts. The air-cooled twin-cylinder Desmodue engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low center of gravity and fun riding are enhanced by advanced electronics and more modern style in lines and concepts.

The result of this recipe are three Ducati Scrambler models: Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. Three differently styled motorcycles, united by a relaxed riding position and low weight, to offer enthusiasts of all experiences and abilities great riding pleasure, on urban journeys as well as on out-of-town trips.

The Style

The new Ducati Scrambler keeps its iconic design intact while evolving its distinctive elements in a contemporary key.

The front DRL (Daytime Running Light), recognizable at first glance thanks to the 4 circular sectors (a trademark of the Ducati Scrambler universe), tapers and becomes sharper to have a more modern and elegant cut. The front headlight, now full LED, retains the iconic “X”, redesigned and applied to the exterior for an even more distinctive style. The design of the rear light, which remains full LED, also evolves while maintaining the classic and recognizable semicircle shape. Also LED are the turn signals.

The steel tank has been redesigned and equipped with an interchangeable cover that, along with the fenders and details on the headlamp, gives the bike its color and allows easy, quick but complete customization. Elegant anodized aluminum covers below the tank complete the renewed design of the front of the bike.

The new instrumentation with 4.3-inch color TFT cluster and dedicated HMI makes the new Ducati Scrambler even more modern, integrating perfectly with the style of the bike in its shapes and information display.

A key element of the Ducati Scrambler’s personality, the twin-cylinder Desmodue engine has new clutch and alternator covers featuring the “X” logo, while the belt covers now have a more refined shape in keeping with the bike’s new style. The exhaust, also evolved, has even more essential lines and the turn of the headers leaves the engine fully exposed.

The Technique

The new Ducati Scrambler has also been renewed in its technical contents and lightened by 4 kg, thus obtaining a more manageable and easy to ride bike.

The chassis is all new and makes an important contribution to the bike’s overall weight reduction. The trellis frame has been updated and lightened. The swingarm is new and is now combined with a shock absorber repositioned towards the center of the bike. The engine has also undergone some updates that has reduced its weight. Finally, for a sportier feel, the rear frame is now separate from the main frame.

Riding improvements also come from a slightly increased steering angle that contributes to ease of use both in maneuvering and in city traffic. Newly designed wheels confirm the 18” and 17” sizes at the front and rear, respectively.

The Desmodue engine, which has always been a distinctive feature of the Ducati Scrambler, has been modernized in its contents, is about 2.5 kg lighter than the previous generation, and is now equipped with a new eight-disc clutch with a softer pull. The clutch is also more compact, which has made it possible to reduce the side encumbrance of its cover, thus offering more space for the rider’s foot. The new Ducati Scrambler is equipped with a bearing-mounted shift drum, which allows for smoother and more precise shifting.

Ducati Scrambler is even more fun and safer with the introduction of Ride by Wire throttle management. This solution, which on the one hand makes the engine’s response ready at every opening angle of the throttle, while remaining progressive and easy to manage at all rpm, on the other allows the adoption of Ducati Traction Control and to have two Riding Modes: Road and Wet. The latter, designed specifically for riding on wet surfaces, offers a smoother throttle response and a traction control calibration more oriented to stability and safety. Standard equipment is completed by Cornering ABS, which is essential for making riding even safer.

Thanks to the introduction of Ride by Wire, the new generation of Desmodue engine has the option to mount the Quick Shift up/down, standard equipment on the Full Throttle and available as an accessory on the rest of the range.

Also available as an accessory is the Ducati Multimedia System, which offers the ability to manage music and calls by connecting your smartphone to the bike.

The air-cooled, two-valve twin-cylinder engine confirms the maximum power output of 73 hp , and is also available in a 35 kW version for motorcyclists with an A2 license. The Ducati Scrambler Icon, as well as Full Throttle* and Nightshift, will arrive at dealerships in March 2023.

* Please contact your local dealer to check product availability

Ducati Scrambler Icon

The Icon version represents the Ducati Scrambler par excellence. The new tank is the element that shapes the customization concept of the new Ducati Scrambler Icon. In fact, the colored portion is a replaceable cover, as the fenders, the tags on the wheels, and the little front headlight covers. The look of the Ducati Scrambler can adapt to all tastes with great ease . In fact, the three standard colors (’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red) are joined by six more, available as accessory kits, to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different liveries. Available colors include Rio Celeste, which represents one of the lightest and liveliest hues on the Ducati Scrambler color scale. Or Jade Green, which is inspired by jade and distinguished by a soft sheen, or Velvet Red.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon features a revised handlebar that is lower and closer to the rider, allowing more control over the bike. The seat has been redesigned, with a more tapered and streamlined shape. Completing the design of this new generation of Icon are black under-seat side panels with Ducati Scrambler graphics.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest proposal in the 2023 range and is inspired by U.S. flat track competitions on dirt ovals. The side number plates bear the number 62 (1962 was the debut year of the first Ducati Scrambler) in perfect Tracker style and, along with the skid plate, define a decidedly grittier aesthetic for those who do not want to go unnoticed.

The Full Throttle’s sporty character is underlined by the sport-look seat cover, the dedicated livery in GP19 Red/Dark Stealth, and the black finish of the exhaust heat shields and front side covers. A shorter front fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals* and standard Quick Shift up/down complete the package.

Also available as an accessory is the Rosso GP19 seat cover, which gives the bike a sporty single-seat look.

Even the riding position, thanks to a variable section handlebar compared to the Icon version, changes and becomes sportier.

* In countries where homologated

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

The most elegant among the proposals in the Ducati Scrambler 2023 range is the Nightshift, distinguished by more classic and refined details, such as the saddle, in Café Racer style, stitched and in the dark leather shade, or the alternation of glossy and matte surfaces. Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, like Full Throttle, features side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminum aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals*.

Nebula Blue coloring and spoked wheels, now completely black, make the Nightshift decidedly sophisticated in appearance, which is completed – as on the previous generation model of the same name – with a flat-set variable-section handlebar and bar-end mirrors, also in café racer style.

* In countries where homologated

Customization

To give fans the chance to express their personality in the best possible way, Ducati Scrambler offers a wide choice in terms of clothing and accessories . The collection of the latter starts with the three exhaust proposals made by Termignoni, starting with the street-legal silencer with black finish and contrasting ring available in yellow, red or blue. It continues with the complete steel exhaust, not street-legal, mounted in a high side position in perfect Flat Track style, with black finish and accompanied by dedicated mapping for the ECU*. The third proposal is a street-legal short silencer, also in steel, again with black finish and accompanied by dedicated map*. For these two versions, too, it will be possible to choose the color of the contrasting ring among the three proposed colors.

The catalogue of course includes other accessories, including saddles, the aforementioned colored covers, many details machined from billet – footpegs, mirrors, tank caps – and soft bags, all viewable via the online configurator.

Milestone’s capsule clothing is characterized by a casual, outdoor and contemporary style. Garments designed for both motorcycle and everyday use. The capsule consists of technical and lifestyle garments.

Technical garments include a jet helmet with a rigid and durable composite fiber outer shell made in collaboration with Arai, as well as gloves and a technical jacket consisting of a soft shell with protectors and a water-repellent inner down jacket that can also be worn separately. The jacket is available in men’s and women’s versions.

The line is completed with Downtown C1 pants, Company C4 jeans, and Downtown C2 boots.

The lifestyle garments are born to wear the Ducati Scrambler style in every situation. The Hybrid sweatshirt, available in men’s and women’s versions, is designed to combine the concepts of sweatshirt and down jacket. Within the line we find a variety of other garments such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and caps, unique and easy to wear garments for all occasions.

The capsule can be purchased at Ducati dealerships or on the online shop.

* Accessory not homologated for road use

