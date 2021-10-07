Nexx Launches The New Sports Full Face X.r3r Plus Two New Product Ranges For 2022

Designed by X.DESIGN, NEXX’s Design Team the new NEXX Helmets 2022 Collection comprises 73 models, of which 75% in Carbon or Multi-Composite Fiber.

One of the big announcements for 2022 is the new X-PRO CARBON Technology that provides an unmatched strength to weight ratio.

Engineered for the elite and the weight conscience motorcyclist this next generation technology uses aerospace knowledge together with 3K carbon to obtain a composite construction that makes the shell lighter, stronger, and even more comfortable.

Similar to a spider’s web, the new X-PRO carbon with 3K carbon fabric is 10% lighter than other carbon shells, offers greater stiffness and ultimate strength.

In the SPORT Segment comes the most awaited new models for next season: the all-new Sports Full Face X.R3R!!

Uncompromisingly sporty, with an impressive design and the ultimate technology transferred from modern motorsports. The new X.R3R is minded for the most demanding conditions and emotions on the racetrack. Considerable effort has been made to develop the aerodynamic efficiency of the X.R3R’s shell, visor, vents design and new racing spoiler concept – with ZERO dynamic weight at 160 km/h. The X.R3R’s comprehensive soundproofing concept includes a double rubber sealing profile around the entire visor. Featuring a 225º horizontal field and an 85º vertical field, the X.R3R’s vision field is one of the largest on the market. The XR3R’s modular interior is a unique approach to comfort and stability at high speed, allowing individual adjustment of both the center padding and check pads for a perfect fit on most head shapes and sizes. With the X.R3R, a new era in terms of safety also arrives – with the new ECE 22-06 approval that provides new tests, performed at higher speeds and with more impact points as well as additional requirements for features such as strap rotation or visors.

A FIM homologated version is also available, prepared for competitions at the highest international level, MotoGP included.

In the ADVENTURE segment, comes also one of the main news for 2022: the new X.WRL range.

The new X.WRL (Wild Rally) is a helmet designed for Hard Enduro practice, extremely light and comfortable and with impressive ventilation. This new model has unique features that make it the ideal choice for those looking for a helmet for more technical and difficult terrain incursions and wearing off-road goggles – featuring an incredible weight of just 1250 grams!

The X.GARAGE line-up is also full of news for the coming season – remaining faithful to contemporary safety and comfort and the revivalist aesthetics and characteristic color shades of the 60s and 70s.

The X.G20 offers a completely renewed aesthetic and is already approved according to the new ECE 22/06 standards, featuring the following evolutions: a new shell format, with improved appearance and greater safety, available in Carbon fiber or X-MATRIX2 multi-composite fiber and in two shell sizes; it also comes with it a new sun visor, which is longer and operated on the lens itself, and finally, a new lining system, completely removable, washable and more ergonomic – for greater comfort and ease of cleaning.

Another of the great news and innovations for 2022 is the brand new TRANSITIONS visor – A VISOR PREPARED FOR ALL TYPES OF CONDITIONS.

Transitions® smart light visors automatically adapt to the ideal hue in any light condition – staying clear at night and smoky when exposed to strong light – providing a safe and comfortable ride, at night or any time of day.

The TRANSITIONS visor will be available for the X.VILIJORD, X.WED2, XWRL, X.R3R, X.VILITUR and X.WST2.

Finally, new colors and Graphics for X.VILITUR, X.VILIBY, SX.100, SX.100R and SX.60 ranges complete the many new models that promise to enlarge NEXX’s fans community.

“Today, NEXX has a diversified product portfolio that meets the growing demands of motorcyclists.

We have invested in a lot of technology, not only in robotics or automated solutions to increase our planning, production and storage capacity, but also in Research and Development, as is the example of the brand new X-PRO Carbon fiber technology that we presented last year with the X. WED2 VAAL and which this year will feature in several other top-of-the-range models.

The 2022 Collection was fueled by the freedom wishes for a post-pandemic world – after such severe lockdowns, during which we lived mostly around our house or workplace, or simply the “same space” converged for the 2 purposes. NEXX Helmets 2022 Collection has been designed so that Riders can seek their own adventure benefits to the full – either, looking for nature connection, adrenaline rush, self-development or well-being.

It was time to imagine a lighter LIFE, making the most of each moment” said Helder Loureiro NEXX’s Chief Executive Officer.

The brand new X.R3R will be available in stores from January 2022. The entire NEXX 2022 Collection is now available and can be consulted at www.nexx-helmets.com

