Nexx Unites Safety, Technology And Sustainability In The New 2023 Collection

“A new Generation of Safety”. This is how NEXX refers to the innovative X-PRO Carbon technology introduced less than 2 years ago and which in 2023 will be extended to the brand’s different Premium ranges.

Designed for professional riders or weight-conscious ones, this state-of-the-art technology combines aerospace expertise with 3K carbon mesh for a unique layering that makes the hull lighter, stronger and more comfortable.

In 2023, the Portuguese brand accelerates to the tracks and the X.R3R range, already ECE 22-06 homologated, increases with the launch of a wide variety of new models and bold decorations, such as the new X.R3R HAGIBIS, in X-PRO CARBON Carbon fiber and translucent varnish in purple tones or the new X.R3R IZO, with crazy graphics, MotoGP style.

The ZERO PRO versions, in X-PRO CARBON carbon fiber, also extend to the X.WRL (Wild Rally) and X.WED2 (Wild Enduro) Adventure ranges.

In addition, new graphics and new colors in the SX.100R, X.G100R (classic line) and X.G20 ranges – one of the few ECE 22-06 approved open-face helmets currently available on the market, complete the many new additions of the NEXX 2023 Collection.

According to Helder Loureiro, CEO and Co-Founder of NEXX: “we want to inspire and encourage different lifestyles, around the two motorised wheels, with a collection that provides peace of mind, comfort and versatility, for use throughout the year, prepared for the most extreme conditions. The new NEXX 2023 collection is full of highly technical models, with cutting-edge safety, functionality, and design. At the same time, we are also very attentive to everything that is happening in the world. True to our ‘HELMETS FOR LIFE’ commitment we started the project “MORE LIFE, LESS FOOTPRINT” which includes a series of partnerships that aim to reduce industrial waste and minimize our environmental footprint. The Ergo Padding System is no longer included as standard accessory in our helmets. This decision resulted from a study we carried out, where we concluded that only a small percentage of our users felt the need to use this extra foam kit, for a better fit; the availability of this accessory remains available on request. This year, we will introduce a new model of recycled cardboard box for helmets, with lower production time and reduced consumption of water-based paint, developed in partnership with students of the Design Degree at the University of Aveiro. All our Product Manuals are now available in digital format, such as the NEXX 2023 Catalogue, for professionals. These examples are small actions but all of them together represent something. Over the last few years, NEXX has taken important steps to accompany the likes and preferences of Motorcyclists, with conscious choices and decisions, that go towards a more sustainable future”.

But NEXX announces that the news will not stop here, and another “half-season” launch is already scheduled, which will include a new Range with ECE 22-06 approval.

