Form and function meet to create an urban and high-tech, Big Jet helmet.
Engineered from the innovative design of the X.VILITUR – X.VILIBY is the new big jet version that has been designed for daily urban trips, as well as longer road trips.
X.VILIBY is available in 3 shell sizes, for greater safety and comfort.
It offers AN AMAZING EYE PORT ON THE ROAD through NEXX’s X-Sensus Vision philosophy – with opening angles 15% beyond normal requirements.
One of its greatest features is the “SILENT CITY SEAL” – a special Rubber around the entire contour of the visor, developed to improve acoustic insulation and reduce vibrations in the visor.
The visor also includes a strong lock system, for greater safety while in the closed position.
Pinlock is included.
A QUIET RIDE ENHANCES THE CITY COMMUTING – for this, the new Anti-Noise Cheek pads and neck roll play an important role, deflecting the wind and helping to reduce unwanted noise.
All parts of the liner are removable, washable and with X-Mart Dry technology – a special fabric that dries twice as fast as normal cotton.
X.VILIBY also offers an Easy fit for users who wear glasses.
Another the big USP of X.VILIBY is the X-COM2.
X.VILIBY is designed from the ground to incorporate the X-COM 2 Bluetooth system and all its plug-in components.
This way, battery and wires don’t compromise the space or aesthetics of the helmet.
X.VILIBY also presents another very special NEXX feature: the two practical and removable supports for action cameras: one for the top and the other for the side – both included with the helmet.
X.VILIBY – TECHNICAL FEATURES
– Three shell sizes for greater safety and comfort for the user
• Small Shell – XXS to S
• Medium Shell – M to L
• Big Shell – XL to XXXL
– X-MATRIX 2 Shell (Fiberglass, 3D organic fibers, special weaving structural, high-performance organic fibers,
biaxial fiberglass twile; organic fibers); or Carbon Fiber Shell;
– Visor Block for greater safety while in the closed position.
– Winter Membrane for fresh air flow reduction on cold days;
– Special developed “SILENT CITY SEAL” around the visor for optimum Acoustic Isolation and to reduce visor vibrations;
– Panoramic Eye Port;
– X.MART DRY Fabrics;
– Morfofit – ergonomic fitting of the single piece anti-noise cheek pads and neck roll;
– Easy Fit for spectacles Wear;
– NEXX X.COM 2 Intercom system prepared, with “Plug & Play” easy setup;
– Removable Action Camera support on top and side;
– Micro-Metric buckle stainless steel;
– PC Lexan Clear Shield
– Visor with recessed cavity for Pinlock;
– Pinlock included
– X-SWIFT Quick Release visor mechanism;
– Integrated Sun Visor with Ergonomic Button Mechanism;
– 3D Formed Pad, removable and washable;
– Air Dynamic System – 1 inlet and 2 outlets air-vents;
– Jet Homologation (J);
– Night vision – reflectors on the side, front and back of the helmet;
– Weight: Carbon: 1400 g +/- 50 g | X-MATRIX 2: 1500 g +/- 50 g
SRP – Plain Colors (Gloss 299,99 EUR Matt 319,99 EUR ) ; Graphics (349,99 EUR) ; Carbon (429,99 EUR)
All prices are inclusive of VAT (Value Added Tax)