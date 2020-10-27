Form and function meet to create an urban and high-tech, Big Jet helmet.

Engineered from the innovative design of the X.VILITUR – X.VILIBY is the new big jet version that has been designed for daily urban trips, as well as longer road trips.

X.VILIBY is available in 3 shell sizes, for greater safety and comfort.

It offers AN AMAZING EYE PORT ON THE ROAD through NEXX’s X-Sensus Vision philosophy – with opening angles 15% beyond normal requirements.

One of its greatest features is the “SILENT CITY SEAL” – a special Rubber around the entire contour of the visor, developed to improve acoustic insulation and reduce vibrations in the visor.

The visor also includes a strong lock system, for greater safety while in the closed position.

Pinlock is included.

A QUIET RIDE ENHANCES THE CITY COMMUTING – for this, the new Anti-Noise Cheek pads and neck roll play an important role, deflecting the wind and helping to reduce unwanted noise.

All parts of the liner are removable, washable and with X-Mart Dry technology – a special fabric that dries twice as fast as normal cotton.

X.VILIBY also offers an Easy fit for users who wear glasses.

Another the big USP of X.VILIBY is the X-COM2.

X.VILIBY is designed from the ground to incorporate the X-COM 2 Bluetooth system and all its plug-in components.

This way, battery and wires don’t compromise the space or aesthetics of the helmet.

X.VILIBY also presents another very special NEXX feature: the two practical and removable supports for action cameras: one for the top and the other for the side – both included with the helmet.

X.VILIBY – TECHNICAL FEATURES

– Three shell sizes for greater safety and comfort for the user

• Small Shell – XXS to S

• Medium Shell – M to L

• Big Shell – XL to XXXL

– X-MATRIX 2 Shell (Fiberglass, 3D organic fibers, special weaving structural, high-performance organic fibers,

biaxial fiberglass twile; organic fibers); or Carbon Fiber Shell;

– Visor Block for greater safety while in the closed position.

– Winter Membrane for fresh air flow reduction on cold days;

– Special developed “SILENT CITY SEAL” around the visor for optimum Acoustic Isolation and to reduce visor vibrations;

– Panoramic Eye Port;

– X.MART DRY Fabrics;

– Morfofit – ergonomic fitting of the single piece anti-noise cheek pads and neck roll;

– Easy Fit for spectacles Wear;

– NEXX X.COM 2 Intercom system prepared, with “Plug & Play” easy setup;

– Removable Action Camera support on top and side;

– Micro-Metric buckle stainless steel;

– PC Lexan Clear Shield

– Visor with recessed cavity for Pinlock;

– Pinlock included

– X-SWIFT Quick Release visor mechanism;

– Integrated Sun Visor with Ergonomic Button Mechanism;

– 3D Formed Pad, removable and washable;

– Air Dynamic System – 1 inlet and 2 outlets air-vents;

– Jet Homologation (J);

– Night vision – reflectors on the side, front and back of the helmet;

– Weight: Carbon: 1400 g +/- 50 g | X-MATRIX 2: 1500 g +/- 50 g

SRP – Plain Colors (Gloss 299,99 EUR Matt 319,99 EUR ) ; Graphics (349,99 EUR) ; Carbon (429,99 EUR)

All prices are inclusive of VAT (Value Added Tax)