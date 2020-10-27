The new Dual Sport from NEXX in carbon fiber

CONTEMPORARY MASTERY

The new X.WED 2 VAAL is a masterpiece in terms of technology.

Welcome the new X-PRO CARBON fiber – a new technology that allows an even lighter carbon shell, with only 1450 grams!

With the new X-PRO Carbon technology, the fiber:resin ratio is perfectly measured and controlled. This helps to reduce the consumption of epoxy resin by about 15%, also reducing the curing time but above all, allowing it to achieve the maximum properties of the carbon fiber, in terms of impact resistance and weight.

REFINED COMFORT, DESIGNED IN MOROCCO AND THE PYRENEES

In addition to the pleasant weight, the interior comfort has been refined, tested in extreme weather conditions, in the Pyrenees and Morocco.

VAAL’s interior is as comfortable as it is functional. All pieces are completely removed and washable and made with X-MART dry fabrics that provide a soft touch and dry twice as fast as a normal fabric. The improved design creates a first-class comfort, no matter how long the travel. Luxurious details, such as synthetic inserts in a textured finish and orange backstitch – all combined with black reflective fabric – are a delight to the eyes.

VAAL, goes to the smallest detail and brings with it the new removable chinstrap covers that can be removed and washed, with great ease, for cleaning mud or dust after more extreme incursions or the SV Dust Guard – a protection in perforated fabric that can be quickly installed beneath the sun visor, to shelter it from mud or dust, when wearing off-road goggles.

Another big novelty is the X-HIDRO system. The new cheek pads with X-HIDRO system include smart straps that allow you to attach the tube and the mouthpiece of the hydration bladders.

Simple to install, the cheek pads with X-HIDRO straps are included as standard in the new VAAL and will be available as an extra accessory; compatible with all X.WED 2 models.

Undoubtedly – a beautiful add-on that lovers of the world of trails will appreciate.

X.WED2 VAAL – TECHNICAL FEATURES

– X-PRO Carbon Shell

– Shell Sizes: 3 (XXS-S | M-L | XL-XXXL);

– PC Lexan shield clear with Anti-Fog position and Super Lock;

– X-Lock Quick Release System;

– Visor with recessed cavity for Pinlock;

– Panoramic Eye Port;

– Inner Sun visor;

– SV Dust Guard – for protection for the sun visor

– Double D-Ring buckle;

– Removable Chinstrap covers

– Cheek Pads with emergency strap system V2;

– Cheek Pads also include straps of the new X-HIDRO system

– Night vision – reflectors;

– Special chin shape to reduce breast injury risk from frontal impacts;

– X.MART DRY fabrics;

– Soft anti-sweat and anti-allergic fabric inner lining;

– 3D Formed Pad, removable and washable; ;

– Chin wind stopper;

– Aerodynamic shell & rim;

– Ergo Padding System;

– Air Dynamic System – 3 inlets and 2 outlets air-vents;

– Chin ventilation;

– NEXX X.COM Intercom system prepared;

– Aerodynamic Peak, with adjustable multi-position system;

– Peak extensor;

– Action camera support top and sides;

– Quick Strap System prepared.

Weight: 1450 g +/- 50 g

Shell sizes: XXS ao XXXL

Homologation: ECE/22-05

RSP: 599,99 euros (VAT included)

For more information on NEXX Helmets visit nexx-helmets.com/en/

