Motorcycle racing legend John McGuinness is featured on the front cover of NGK’s new 2022/2023 Motorcycle and ATV catalogue.

The racer, who has notched up 23 TT wins and 47 podiums during a glittering career which this year will see him compete in his 100th TT race, is an ambassador for the ignition and sensor specialist.

NGK has a rich pedigree in the two-wheel bike scene both on the road and also in the motorcycling racing arena where its spark plugs have helped the world’s leading teams and riders to countless victories.

Nine out of 10 bikers rely on NGK spark plugs which is no surprise as the company supplies the original equipment (OE) spark plugs for most motorcycles on the market.

The new 124-page catalogue is bigger and better than ever and includes 297-part numbers with 41 new motorcycle applications and three new ones for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV).There are 3592 applications for motorcycles and 416 for ATVs.

NGK Spark Plugs (UK) Ltd Marketing Manager Mark Hallam said: “The new publication includes all the information distributors and motorcyclists need to know about our spark plug range.

“NGK is the number one OE fitment. Motorcyclists love our Iridium IX spark plugs for their ability to provide enhanced ignition efficiency, better acceleration, faster starting and smoother running, longer life, and better fuel consumption. They are a must-fit in the motorcycling racing world so it is apt that a legendary racer like John is featured on the cover.”

McGuinness, who was awarded an MBE for services to motorcycle racing, will sport the NGK logo in all six races when riding for the official Honda Team at the 2022 Isle of Man TT and also when he competes in the 600cc races at this year’s event which is being held from May 28-June 11.

For more information about NGK and its products and services, please visit the website at www.ngkntk.com/uk

