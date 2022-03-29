Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

NGK has announced it has suspended its commercial operations in Russia and Belarus until further notice.

In a letter to customers, NGK Spark Plugs (UK) Ltd Managing Director Marko Wowczyna said that the company’s decision was made in light of the current moral, legal and practical complexity associated with operating its business in the countries.

He added that NGK is continuing to monitor the events closely and hopes for a safe and sustainable return to peace in the region as soon as possible.

