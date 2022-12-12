Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Dynavolt Triumph are pleased to confirm that Niki Tuuli will join Harry Truelove to complete the team line-up in the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship.

Finland’s Tuuli erupted onto the World Supersport scene in 2016 with just three races in his debut, showing his huge potential. 2017 saw the Nordic racer return to World Supersport as a permanent rider with Kallio Racing for his first full campaign in the class. Tuuli began 2018 in World Supersport with PTR Racing before he moved over to Moto2™ where he scored his first point before the end of the year.

Two seasons in MotoE™ followed where he finished sixth in the 2020 championship before he returned to the World Supersport category for 2021 and 2022 with MV Augusta, delivering the brand’s first victory since 2017 in Indonesia last month.

Niki Tuuli: “I am really, really happy that I can continue in the World Championship. I think I have a lot more to give than I have given until this moment. I am really interested and super happy to join this new project with Triumph. I think they showed really good potential this year, even in their first year they made a really good result and I think that tells a lot about what the team can do and what the bike is capable of. I cannot wait to start the year with the new bike. I am feeling really good and relaxed when I’m thinking about next year. I’m happy to be staying with the three-cylinder bike, I think it fits my riding style really well. So the expectations are, I’m looking to make a really good job I think it’s realistic to say that. In the end I want to say a huge thanks to Simon and Dynavolt Triumph, all my sponsors, my back ground they help me a lot and gave me this chance so I can’t wait to start the year and make the best job together.”

Dynavolt Triumph Team Manager Simon Buckmaster: “It’s good to bring Niki Tuuli back into the team, he rode for us back in 2018 and then had a chance to ride in Moto2 as there was then a proposed Finnish GP and he was a young Finnish rider. That didn’t work out as well for him and the GP didn’t happen. He’s been back in World Supersport and he’s taken time to get back to where his level of riding is. He missed some rounds this year with an injury when he lost some toes but he’s come back and been on good form. It’s good to have him back in the team, I think he’ll do a really good job and we all know each other so we should gel quickly. Coming off one three-cylinder machine to another, the adaption to the Dynavolt Triumph 765 RS Street Triple should be quite quick, which is good because we don’t have too much time for testing. I think he will work very well with Harry and they will be a really good team unit. So, we welcome Niki into the team and to the Triumph family for a title challenge in World Supersport. We can’t wait to get testing, let’s see what we can do.”

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security