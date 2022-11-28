Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Named after the year in which the company was founded, Nineteen 12 is a new service from Watsonian, utilising the in-house skills of the team in their factory workshops to offer customers a wide range of bespoke options that will make their new motorcycle or sidecar unique.
To showcase the new Nineteen 12 service, Watsonian built an outfit combining the popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with their GP Manx sidecar, featuring many of the customised items available
Bespoke and aftermarket motorcycle parts
- Battle Green matt paint
- Two-into-one exhaust system
- Black detailing on alloy and chrome parts, e.g. handlebars, rocker covers, bash plate etc.
- Levers and heel plates drilled and powder coated black
- Bespoke headlight grille and rear lamp protector bars
- Custom seat in chocolate vinyl with pumpkin detailing and matching handlebar brace pad
- Mini LED indicators
- Tail end tidy
- Heidenau ‘knobbly’ tyres; 110/80-18 front and 140/80-18 rear
Bespoke and aftermarket sidecar parts
- Battle Green matt paint
- Black alloy nose strips
- Bash plate in black
- Short screen with black alloy surround
- Custom upholstered seat in chocolate vinyl with pumpkin detailing
- Bespoke luggage rack in black
- Black rim on sidecar wheel with Kenda ‘knobbly’ tyre
This outfit, including all one-off parts and accessories, is available priced at £15,995- OTR.
For information on the range of Watsonian sidecars and fittings call 01386 700907 or visit www.watsonian-squire.com.
