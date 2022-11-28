Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Named after the year in which the company was founded, Nineteen 12 is a new service from Watsonian, utilising the in-house skills of the team in their factory workshops to offer customers a wide range of bespoke options that will make their new motorcycle or sidecar unique.

To showcase the new Nineteen 12 service, Watsonian built an outfit combining the popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with their GP Manx sidecar, featuring many of the customised items available

Bespoke and aftermarket motorcycle parts

Battle Green matt paint

Two-into-one exhaust system

Black detailing on alloy and chrome parts, e.g. handlebars, rocker covers, bash plate etc.

Levers and heel plates drilled and powder coated black

Bespoke headlight grille and rear lamp protector bars

Custom seat in chocolate vinyl with pumpkin detailing and matching handlebar brace pad

Mini LED indicators

Tail end tidy

Heidenau ‘knobbly’ tyres; 110/80-18 front and 140/80-18 rear

Bespoke and aftermarket sidecar parts

Battle Green matt paint

Black alloy nose strips

Bash plate in black

Short screen with black alloy surround

Custom upholstered seat in chocolate vinyl with pumpkin detailing

Bespoke luggage rack in black

Black rim on sidecar wheel with Kenda ‘knobbly’ tyre

This outfit, including all one-off parts and accessories, is available priced at £15,995- OTR.

For information on the range of Watsonian sidecars and fittings call 01386 700907 or visit www.watsonian-squire.com.

