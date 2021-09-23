Ninja 650 Moves Boldly Into 2022 Season

Now firmly established as an adaptable and inspirational riding partner in the mid-capacity Sports segment, the Ninja 650 is ready to move boldly into 2022 with three colour options for the upcoming season.

Rightfully popular with riders seeking an easy to live with sports, light tour or even commuting machine, the Ninja 650 is highly adaptable to these diverse roles while excelling in each. Thanks to an engine platform which has been gradually updated and refined over a number of years, the 2022 Ninja 650 maintains its A2 licence compliance and retains its unique character while passing the requirements of Euro5 legislation.

Rated at 68 PS (50.2 kW), the water-cooled, assist and slipper clutch equipped parallel twin engine at the very heart of the Ninja 650 possesses an intriguing character being responsive and capable or answering the needs for town and city based urban commuting whilst having impressive reserves of characterful mid to high rev performance when the open road beckons.

Chassis and styling wise, the sharp Superbike inspired look of the Ninja 650 is backed up by trellis type chassis similar to some of Kawasaki’s most prestigious models married to 41 mm front forks and a horizontal back link rear suspension system evocative of the technology used on the factory Ninja machines raced in WorldSBK.

And speaking of technology, 2022 riders will enjoy the twin LED headlights plus an all-digital TFT colour meter which has justifiably won so many plaudits from the media and current owners alike. Additionally, via a Bluetooth connection, the meter can be linked to the riders’ Smartphone using the Rideology app developed exclusively for Kawasaki machines taking the ownership experience to the next level.

Bold and confident of its place in the mid-weight sports marketplace, the Ninja 650 for 2022 will draw a wide range of customers with its infectious charm and undeniable abilities.

Available in January 2022, the new colour options and Editions are:

– Metallic matte graphenesteel gray (Standard – £7,349, Performance – £8,849, Tourer – £8,074, Urban – £7,569)

– Pearl robotic white/metallic carbon gray (Standard – £7,499, Performance – £8,999, Tourer – £8,224, Urban – £7,719)

– Lime green/ebony/pearl blizzard white (Standard – £7,499, Performance – £8,999, Tourer – £8,224, Urban – £7,719)

