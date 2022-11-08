Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Engineered to be free, the 2023 Kawasaki H2 SX takes all the high-tech features of Kawasaki’s most advanced Sports Tourer ever and adds the convenience of auto high beam.

The ARAS equipped machine benefits from Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection plus, integrated into the new 6.5” colour TFT instrumentation, is Kawasaki’s SPIN Infotainment system supporting the unique Rideology app offering a convenient rider/machine interface via Bluetooth and Smartphone. A Forward Collision Warning feature is built into the twin radar specification machine as well as the comfort of an Emergency Stop Signal warning following traffic of sudden braking.

With keyless KIPASS ignition, LED cornering lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Vehicle Hold Assist (aiding uphill starts) as standard features, the list of equipment on the balanced supercharged machine marks it out as a class leading Sport Tourer, especially with the addition of Kawasaki’s one-key accessory clean mount pannier system complete with convenient inner bags.

Lighting that leading position in 2023 is the innovative addition of Auto High Beam (AHB). Using a camera sensor to assess the brightness of the lights of vehicles ahead plus streetlights, etc. AHB automatically turns the bike’s LED high beam on or off as necessary. For the system to function, the dimmer/passing switch must be set to high beam and the bike must be travelling above 20 km/h in darkness. With the system engaged a green icon is displayed on the 6.5” TFT multifunction, colour instrument screen.

Consistently at the forefront of innovation, the path ahead is now clearly defined by the Auto High Beam equipped Ninja H2 SX.

Available from Feb/Mar, with prices TBC, the colours for the two-model range in 2023 are:

Ninja H2 SX

– Metallic Diablo Black

Ninja H2 SX SE

(Equipped With KECS Kawasaki Semi-Active Electronically Damped Suspension with Skyhook)

– Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray

