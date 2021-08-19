Helmets are a prerequisite for any rider and their importance cannot be neglected under any circumstances. Most bikers head to the mainstream helmet brands, but there are some reasonably priced & well-built helmets available in the market.

Nitro’s F440 series surely is a part of such helmets. The F440 is a flip-up helmet, on of the main concern of anyone including me, when buying or considering a flip-front/modular helmet is its structural integrity or the safety it provides since its chin guard is retractable. However, these concerns quickly vanished in the air in the case of Nitro’s F440 as it is ECE 22.05 certified which provided me with peace of mind that the flip-front mechanism or even the helmet itself won’t crumble in case of a crash. Speaking of the flip-front mechanism, the flipping mechanism is quite smooth and easy to locate when riding a motorbike and the field of view significantly improves upon raising the chin guard which obviously is the main selling point of any flip-front/modular helmet in the first place.

Part of the reason behind the structural integrity of the helmet is the use of polycarbonate in its shell that makes it rigid enough to withstand harsh impacts. Moreover, there are ample air vents available to keep the rider’s head cool, but the flip-front mechanism proved to be a blessing in disguise for me in the recent scorching heatwave. The plush liner not only is quite welcoming but at the same time can be removed in a minute or so if you want to give it a good wash.

The pin-lock prepared visor and the micrometric chin strap provided played an important part in making this helmet ECE 22.05 certified. Overall, the helmet might seem a bit regular to you, but the features and the ECE certification combined with a highly attractive price tag make for a great flip-front helmet that truly deserves attention from anyone looking to buy a good yet affordable helmet.

Helmet kindly supplied for review by Bickers Online

