Nolan N90-3

This is Nolan’s new entry-level flip up helmet. It is characterised by a solid and compact design and its generous technical specifications. Double P/J homologation, ultrawide visor, VPS sunscreen (adjustable in various positions), AirBooster Technology upper ventilation system, exclusive double action chin guard opening mechanism, double lever Microlock2 retention system with micrometric adjustment and set-up for the N-Com communication system make the N90-3 an interesting flip up helmet for both the scooter and motorbike sectors.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS OUTER SHELL MATERIAL

Polycarbonate LexanTM, (LEXANTM is a trademark of SABIC).

P/J HOMOLOGATION

The helmet can be used either with the chin guard open (J configuration) or closed (P configuration), as the protective chin guard has passed the homologation tests required by UN/ECE regulations for full face helmets.

ULTRAWIDE VISOR

The large surface of the S/R (Scratch Resistant) visor makes it possible to have a broader view, also lateral, thus highly increasing active safety.

PINLOCK® FOG-RESISTANT INNER VISOR

Supplied according to segment. Thanks to the patented adjusting system, the stretch of the Pinlock® inner visor can be adjusted, acting from the exterior of the visor, without the necessity of removing. The Full Silicone Border (FSB) allows first of all for an increase in the size of the air chamber located between the helmet exterior and interior, thus further reducing the risk of fogging; secondly, it reduces the risk of scratches to the visor.

ADJUSTABLE VPS SUNSCREEN WITH UV 400 PROTECTION

Moulded out of LEXANTM, it is S/R (Scratch Resistant) and F/R (Fog Resistant) treated and offers UV protection up to 400 nanometres. It can be easily removed for maintenance and cleaning and is fully- adjustable.

AIRBOOSTER TECHNOLOGY

The exclusive “AirBooster Technology” upper system ensures optimal ventilation where the rider’s head most requires: the air is extracted from the upper air intake and forced into the most critical areas, avoiding any dispersion, to guarantee maximum comfort also in extreme riding conditions.

DUAL ACTION (brevettato)

Exclusive DUAL ACTION chin guard opening system. Positioned in the centre of the chin guard, it allows for easy, one-handed opening. The dual action opening mechanism reduces the risk of accidental opening: the chin guard can be opened only operating the first release lever (or safety lock) and then activating the second lever.

MICROLOCK2 (patented)

It is a patented double lever retention system with micrometric adjustment. It consists of a thermoplastic ergonomic opening lever, and of a second aluminium toothed and holding lever. The toothed lever releases the micrometric strip, thus the chin strap can only be open with a very broad rotation of the opening lever. This device minimizes the possibility of unintentional opening of the retention system.

SET UP FOR N-COM COMMUNICATION SYSTEM

The helmet is set up and approved with installed N-Com communication system and with the innovative ESS (Emergency Stop Signal).

N-COM COMPATIBILITY

B902L R series – B902 R series – B601 R series – ESS – MCS III R series

AVAILABLE SIZES

from XXS to XXL

