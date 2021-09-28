The renowned helmet manufacturer will take top billing as the paddock returns to Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Dorna Sports is proud to confirm Nolan as the title sponsor for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna, which is set to take place at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from the 22nd to the 24th of October 2021. The official name of the event will therefore be the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna.

Nolangroup, based in Bergamo, Italy, was founded in 1972 and is the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship’s sole worldwide licensee for producing helmets. The company has been a partner of MotoGP™ since 2006, producing top quality MotoGP™ branded helmets in the 15 years since. Nolangroup is also a vital part of the paddock on track, with MotoGP™ riders Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) just two of the riders representing the brand over the Grand Prix classes in 2021, adding to an iconic history for the brand racing with MotoGP™ Legends such as Casey Stoner and Kork Ballington.

Enzo Panacci, CEO of Nolangroup: “For 50 years Nolangroup has been producing truly ‘Made in Italy’ helmets, a recognised and appreciated added value that has always distinguished us. And in the same way we are proud to be sponsors of the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna, a partnership that allows us to strengthen a solid and long-standing bond with the world of racing and MotoGP, of which we have been exclusive licensees since 2006.”

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: “We are delighted to confirm Nolan as the title sponsor of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Nolangroup is a longstanding and important partner for MotoGP, and it’s an honour for us to see Nolan take top billing at a Grand Prix, strengthening our collaboration yet further. Misano will provide the perfect backdrop for the Nolan brand to take centre stage at one of the most spectacular places to race on the MotoGP calendar.”

