Nolangroup presents the new livery dedicated to Casey Stoner and approaches its 50th anniversary with record results.

Nolangroup, the main sponsor of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix taking place from 22 to 24 October 2021 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, has chosen this iconic setting to present a new livery dedicated to Casey Stoner and to begin celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the company.

On the first day of the weekend of racing, Nolangroup connected live with Casey Stoner to present the X-803 RS ULTRA CARBON CASEY STONER 10th ANNIVERSARY helmet, a new livery developed for the top-of-the-range full-face X-lite racing helmet to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Australian champion’s win at the 2011 MotoGP and to consolidate the relationship between Nolangroup and the world of competition.

“Albeit remotely, I am delighted to be here with you today. It has been ten years since my victory at the world championships, but the emotion is still the same, as is the “special” relationship that I have with the Nolangroup” – stated Casey Stoner. “Nolan helmets have been a reliable companion for all my races and I am very grateful today to the company for this unexpected surprise”.

The new X-803 RS ULTRA CARBON CASEY STONER 10th ANNIVERSARY helmet boasts all the elements that have always accompanied the legend of international motorcycle racing in the 176 races of his career: the Australian flag, Casey’s logo, the number 27, and kangaroos. The rear features celebratory elements, such as the championship logo of the international MotoGP and the text World Champion 10th Anniversary positioned on the RAS (Racetrack Aerodynamic Spoiler). The X-803 RS ULTRA CARBON CASEY STONER 10th ANNIVERSARY, a special edition product for 2022, will soon be available from the best retailers.

In 2022, Nolangroup will be celebrating 50 years of Italian manufacturing history. Its sponsorship of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix represents the first stage of celebrations. Accompanied by Casey Stoner and the riders Danilo Petrucci, Álex Rins and Arón Canet, the CEO of Nolangroup Enzo Panacci took the opportunity to sum up the company’s current economic situation, which is approaching this important anniversary with record results.

“We are truly proud to be representing Italy in this prestigious sports event. The Nolan Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix is an important showcase for our company, not only for the media attention that the event attracts, but also for its very name, which once again underlines one of our strengths: made in Italy quality. It is here, from the track side at Misano, that I would like to highlight the latest economic results. Nolangroup is closing the 2020/21 period with a turnover of 50 million euros, seeing an increase of 25% over the previous year and an EBITDA of around 9 million” – stated Enzo Panacci.

The company, the number one manufacturer in Europe, with 400,000 helmets per year under the Nolan, X-lite and Grex brands exported to 85 countries worldwide, has managed to face up to the pandemic, thanks to the constant efforts in Research and Development and the contribution of its 400 employees working at the production plants in Brembate di Sopra (in the province of Bergamo). Since the beginning, Nolangroup has been running its entire manufacturing chain in Italy, an additional aspect that renders the company unique.

For more information on Nolan Helmets visit www.nolan.it/en/

