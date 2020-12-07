Despite Powered Two Wheelers (PTWs) increasingly becoming the transport of choice for those wanting to avoid public transport without clogging our streets with single-occupancy cars, or whose journeys cannot realistically be made by bicycle, or those who just want to improve their mental health, the Government continues to define PTW shops as “non-essential”.

Therefore, during a month when conventional trading was outlawed, the November PTW registration results, published today by MCIA, make excellent reading. Despite the challenges, overall PTW registrations were just 22 units down on November 2019, with registrations of motorcycles slightly up on last year.

Despite, or maybe because of, the uncertainties of 2020, PTW sales have flourished, with total registrations for the period January to November, when activity was severely restricted during two lockdowns, just 5.6% down on 2019. During the same period, sales of scooters have increased by 6.1%, as more people get on board the perfect solution to today’s commuting challenges.

The relentless growth of electrically-powered PTWs seen in earlier months shows no sign of abating, with registrations up 15.3% on the month and up a thumping 45.7% against the year to date 2019. Riders love the fact that most electric PTWs can be charged from a conventional three-pin plug and many feature removable batteries, meaning the vehicle doesn’t have to be near the charger and expensive charging infrastructure is not required.

If the idea of the many benefits of riding a PTW appeals to you, please visit www.unlockyourfreedom.co.uk, to find out more about getting onto powered two wheels, including how to access the straightforward Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course, which is all that is required to ride a PTW of up to 11Kw or 125cc.

