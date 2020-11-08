Hafizh Syahrin will be racing for NTS RW Racing GP in 2021. The team is very proud to welcome the 26 years old Malaysian rider to join them alongside 16 years old Belgian rider Barry Baltus.

“We are proud and happy to have signed Hafizh, who is not only an experienced and talented rider, but also a very kind and nice person”, says NTS RW Racing GP team manager Jarno Janssen. “We are getting stronger and better every week, but we are still developing the bike. The input and feedback of a rider like Hafizh is very important in that process.”

Hafizh Syahrin too is happy with the contract. “I am pleased to stay in Moto2 and join NTS RW Racing GP. I know how much effort it takes to develop a new bike, but I believe in this project. NTS and the team have improved the bike a lot in a relatively short time, step by step. I hope that, with my experience and feedback, we can make big steps. I am convinced that we can do a good job together. I haven’t been at my best this season, which is why I am very pleased and thankful with the confidence that NTS RW Racing GP has in me.”

NTS RW Racing GP will start the new season with a private test on the 26th and 27th of November in Jerez.