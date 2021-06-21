Online number plate retailer Number 1 Plates are delighted to announce that they have agreed to become a personal sponsor of TAG Racing’s Dan Linfoot ahead of the 2021 British Superbike Championship.

The Yorkshire-based replacement number plate specialist will see their branding appear on the experienced rider’s helmet for the duration of the British Superbike (BSB) season, which this year takes place between the end of June and mid-October, due to a delayed start as a result of coronavirus restrictions on crowds gathering.

On the partnership, Aldan Ibbetson, Managing Director of Number 1 Plates said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Dan for the duration of this year’s British Superbike Championship.

“By sponsoring Dan, we’re both supporting a rider who is local to us, and exploring a new opportunity to get our name known by an audience which is highly relevant to our brand.

“Dan is an experienced competitor who is well positioned to be racing at the front end of the grid, and we’re looking forward to seeing him compete in the upcoming season.”

Meanwhile, Dan Linfoot, who will be riding for TAG Racing Honda, commented:

“It’s fantastic to be able to welcome Number 1 Plates as a personal sponsor for the 2021 British Superbike championship.

“Sponsors play a key part in the success of any rider, and I greatly appreciate their support.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to be back competing in the British Superbike Championship once again, and I’m looking forward to returning to racing with spectators at trackside.”

Linfoot took part in Superstock 1000 last year, finishing 10th in the standings, but returns to British Superbikes in 2021 having raced in the premier class for the last ten years. Alongside racing competitively in British Superbikes, Linfoot also co-owns iBuyAnyBike, a specialist second hand motorcycle dealership in York.

