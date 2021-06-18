Number 50 Retired From Moto3

The late Jason Dupasquier’s number is retired from further use in a ceremony at the Sachsenring.

In honour of the late Jason Dupasquier, the number 50 has now been retired from further use in the FIM Moto3™ World Championship. In a special ceremony at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, FIM board member Jan Stovicek and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta presented a trophy to members of Dupasquier’s CarXpert PrüstelGP Team to mark the retirement of the number.

The ceremony was also attended by riders from across the Grand Prix classes as they paid their respects to Dupasquier, including eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), current Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Ducati Lenovo Team’s Jack Miller.

Top photo: Team Manager Florian Prüstel (left) and Team Owner Ingo Prüstel with the trophy marking the retirement

