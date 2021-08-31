As an evolution of the legendary O-Frame® goggle, the O2™ family has Oakley DNA pumping through every vein.

The Oakley O2™ MX extends the O2™ style and performance to a mid-sized fit, but there is nothing medium about it. The large lens with streamlined frame geometry expands peripheral view in every direction.

• Flexible O Matter™ frame optimized for comfort, fit and maximized peripheral view

• Impact and scratch resistant lens material provides 1% protection against UVA / UVB / UVC & harmful blue light up to 4nm

• Glare reduction and tuned light transmission of Iridium® lens coating (optional)

• Triple-layer face foam fleece to wick away sweat

• Adjustable 4mm strap with silicone lining for a more secure fit

• Engineered to fit securely with most helmets without compromising fit

• Configurable with Race Ready roll-off accessory and includes removable nose guard

• Meets impact requirements based on ANSI Z87.1 and END 1938 standards

SRP from £42.00

