Since the end of the Spring lockdown, registrations of new Powered Two Wheelers (PTWs) have risen dramatically, to a point where at the end of October, despite a long period of severely restricted sales activity, they stood at just 5.9% behind the same point in 2019.

Overall PTW registrations climbed by 24.3% over last October to 8,856 units, with motorcycles up by 21.2% to 5,990 units, while 2,866 new scooters left showrooms, up 31.3% on last year.

October maintained the trend of strong growth in the smaller motorcycle and scooter sector, where the benefits of a low-cost, isolated, efficient, easy-to-park, congestion-busting, low or zero emission form of transport found even more converts. This category was 42.3% up on October 2019 and 9.9% ahead of the first ten months of last year.

Similarly, electrically-powered PTW registrations continue their rapid expansion, up 71.8% on the month and 50.2% against the year to date 2019. Riders love the fact that most electric PTWs can be charged from a conventional three-pin plug and many feature removable batteries, meaning the vehicle doesn’t have to be near the charger and expensive infrastructure is not required.

But it isn’t all work and no play in the PTW world, as larger capacity motorcycles (651cc to 1,000cc) stormed ahead by 8.3% in October, as more riders exploited the leisure benefits of travelling on powered two wheels, fully immersing themselves in the sights, sounds and smells of their journey, in a way no closed car can imitate.

If the idea of the many benefits of riding a PTW appeals to you, please visit www.unlockyourfreedom.co.uk, to find out more about getting onto powered two wheels, including how to access the straightforward Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course, which is all that is required to ride a PTW of up to 11Kw or 125cc.

Information above by MCIA

