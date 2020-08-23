After disappointment in Race 1, the number 72 hits back on Sunday – and Bourne suffers his first DNF.

After disappointment and a technical problem in Race 1 at Snetterton, Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) bounced back in stunning style on Sunday to take his second win of the season – but not by much in a dramatic last minute Red Flag decider. The number 72 beat Eddie O’Shea (WAM) by just 0.002 in a photo finish for the ages, with Harvey Claridge (City Lifting/SP125 Racing) just 0.051 off the win too as the three crossed the line almost in tandem. Franco Bourne (Franco Bourne Racing/SP125 Racing) suffered his first DNF of the season in some late heartbreak for the number 17.

O’Shea took the holeshot before Claridge struck quickly for the lead in a huge dive forward, and that allowed polesitter Bourne to move up into second too, ahead of O’Shea and O’Gorman. Charlie Farrer (Victoria House Racing Academy/Mortimer Racing) lost out to Elliott Dufton (D&D Racing) initially, but it was a huge group at the front.

Claridge, O’Shea and Bourne started to bolt, but O’Gorman and Farrer were on the case. As it went out and they caught them again, only to fade another few tenths and then catch back up, it eventually became a full five rider fight at the front again – and that’s what it would remain.

By the final lap they were even three abreast over the line, and it was anyone’s to win. Claridge was first into Turn 1 and he kept some daylight back to O’Shea and O’Gorman over the first half of the lap, but O’Shea timed it to perfection to swoop up the inside – just as drama hit further out for Bourne. The number 17 suddenly slid out, taking home 0 points and taking a minute to get to his feet – bringing out the Red Flag.

The quartet of leaders had already made it to the line, but it was now going to be counted back to the end of Lap 13. And then, it was O’Gorman just ahead when they crossed the line. In the stunning photo finish that results, he takes the 25 points, and it’s just the tiniest 0.002 margin that decides it. O’Shea was second, with Claridge alongside the two as they almost crossed the line together – and they didn’t even know who had won until they made it to parc ferme. Charlie Farrer was fourth, only a few more tenths off.

Dufton completed the top five once again, with a comfortable gap back to Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) in sixth. His gap wasn’t comfortable though, as he headed a four rider fight that went down to the wire. Next in the group was Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing), ahead of Corey Tinker (Stauff Fluid Power Academy) and Ryan Hitchcock (Wilson Racing) in ninth. Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido/SP125 Racing) completed the top ten in a lonelier ride.

James Cook (Wilson Racing), Evann Pendrill (VHC Racing), Annabel Thomas (Microlise Cresswell Racing), Rossi Dobson (Rossi Dobson) and Jonathan Garness (Microlise Cresswell Racing) locked out the points finishers in Race 2.

That’s it from Snetterton and two more classics from the Honda BTC, but we don’t have to wait long for Round 3 – coming soon!