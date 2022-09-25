Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ogura becomes the first Japanese winner at home since 2006, ahead of key rival Fernandez as Lopez completes the podium.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) became the first Japanese rider to win on home turf since 2006 at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, holding off key Championship rival Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to the flag after both had to pick their way through from outside the top ten on the grid. Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) made life difficult at times for both with another stellar ride, ultimately forced to settle for third but taking another impressive podium finish in his rookie season.

With Ogura’s historic win in front of the home crowd, he cuts the gap in the Championship to just two points behind Fernandez with four races to go. Polesitter Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), meanwhile, crashed out and falls to 57 points off the top in third overall. Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) also crashed out, now 72 behind and facing a last stand to stay in it at Buriram.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) made a late run at the podium but couldn’t get close enough to Lopez to attack, but he came home ahead of early race leader Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as the Thai rider ultimately took home a top five ahead of his home round next time out.

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) made an early challenge for the podium before going wide and slotting back in just behind, taking sixth with a few tenths in hand over Aragon winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Albert Arenas (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2™) completed the top ten.

Next up it’s Buriram as the intermediate class arrives with just two points in it between what looks like it could be the last two riders standing in the title fight. Will there be a twist in Thailand? We’ll find out next weekend.

Moto2™ PODIUM

1 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 40’56.269

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +1.192

3 Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpedUp) – Boscoscuro – +7.168

Ai Ogura: “The biggest day of my life, it was incredible. I can’t believe what’s happened now, just a big thanks to all the Japanese fans. I rode quite well today, so, I could manage the race, it’s unbelievable. Thanks to the team and everybody.”

