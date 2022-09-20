Ogura Looks To Fight Back On Home Turf

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Fernandez is now seven points clear, but next up it’s Mobility Resort Motegi…

MotorLand Aragon saw Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) back on the top step, Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) gain a little more ground Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) increase his lead over his closest rival, Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), by three points heading into the flyaways. But that lead remains only seven, and now it’s time to race on Ogura’s home turf.

The Japanese rider is now an established presence at the front in Moto2™, and he’ll be keen to hit back and use experience to his advantage. Like many in the field – the majority – he hasn’t ridden Motegi in the intermediate class, but he knows his way around the track better than most with that home circuit knowledge. Can that make a key difference this weekend?

For many on the grid like Acosta, however, the track may also prove a clean slate. The likes of Canet and Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) have ridden there in Moto3™, but many on the grid never have so it’s a race to get up to speed. But not for everyone: Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) has scored points there in the class, and Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) and Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) have experience there. Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40) was the top finisher of the returning Moto2™ field in 2019 in P5… but Fernandez was no slouch either with a top ten result. So will the duel with Ogura continue, or will the pack shuffle? We’ll find out on Sunday at 13:20 (GMT +9)!

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 214

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 207

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 177

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

