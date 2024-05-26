Ogura puts in a masterclass for first win since 2022 as Aldeguer falters

There was a twist in the tale for Moto2™ at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, and after showing some searing pace once at the front, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) leaves Barcelona victorious for the first time since the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Ogura charged through the field from 10th managing to get the better of teammate Sergio Garcia in the closing laps, making it another MT Helmets – MSI one-two. Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) was overcome with joy after picking up his first podium of the year in what has so far been a difficult season. And the twist? Initial leader Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) got a Long Lap for track limits and then crashed out as he entered the LLP loop.

Once the lights went out it was a flying start from Garcia as he converted his pole position into the race lead at Turn 1. Teammate Ogura rocketed from 10th on the grid and somehow snuck up into the top three as they reached the end of the straight.

Back at the front, it didn’t take Aldeguer long to steal away the race lead. He dived to the inside of his fellow Boscoscuro rider Garcia at Turn 10 on Lap 3, and then set about putting the hammer down as he asked questions of the Moto2™ sophomore. Pushing hard, Aldeguer did manage to make a gap before Garcia started to close him back in, and then the LLP for track limits added the first twist for the #54.

As they crossed the line to start lap 15, Garcia was nearly in a position to pounce. But he didn’t need to. Entering the long lap penalty loop at Turn 1, Aldeguer tucked the front on the brakes as he desperately tried to lose as little time as possible but in the end he lost all chance of victory.

Garcia was promoted to the lead but then just as he could breathe a sigh of relief, a second threat quickly became very visible. Ogura had sneakily taken two seconds out of his teammate in three laps.

The pivotal moment came at Turn 1 on Lap 18 as Ogura slipstreamed past Garcia and then from there rode home to a clear victory in the end by almost four seconds. Amazingly, that’s Ogura’s first win since he won in his homeland of Japan back in 2022. The final laps of held breath turned to elation at the chequered flag as the MT Helmets – MSI squad secured a brilliant Barcelona one-two. Dixon in third was delighted to be back on the podium after a torrid start to 2024.

Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) took a fine fourth as he just edged out a brilliant performance from Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) who took fifth – serving a long lap penalty on the way too, for track limits.

Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) dropped to eighth after struggling to hold onto the pace in the closing laps. Championship hopeful Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) took 9th in a disappointing day for his championship challenge, but it was better than it was at the line as he was promoted to ninth from after both Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Zonta Van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) had to drop positions post-race.

The Grand Prix paddock heads to Mugello in one week’s time for the iconic Gran Premio d’Italia Brembo, so join us there for more!

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com