Jason O’Halloran claimed his fifth win of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for the McAMS Yamaha team at Brands Hatch, emerging victorious ahead of an incredible three-way dogfight for the final two podium positions.

On the opening lap, O’Halloran led the pack from Tarran Mackenzie with Bradley Ray in third and the leading trio would ultimately battle for the podium positions, however Tommy Bridewell quickly carved through the pack and soon was dicing with the Yamahas.

At the front, O’Halloran held the edge ahead of Ray and Mackenzie, but on the seventh lap, the defending champion moved into second to pile the pressure on his McAMS Yamaha teammate.

Bridewell moved from seventh during the opening laps through into fourth and had closed down the leading Yamaha riders with the top four duelling for the opening victory of the weekend on the Grand Prix circuit.

On the ninth lap as the pack exited Surtees, O’Halloran had a moment, which left the chasing pack scattering and Mackenzie lost momentum as a consequence. Ray grasped the opportunity to take the lead, but O’Halloran soon regained his speed and was back at the front of the pack by the end of the lap.

O’Halloran then led Ray, Bridewell and Mackenzie, but Bridewell fought his way into second on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati with a determined move on the championship leader ahead of him into Paddock Hill Bend on lap 12.

O’Halloran had the advantage with a consistent run of fast laps, but behind the scrap for the final two podium places continued. On the penultimate lap, Bridewell was second ahead of Mackenzie and Ray.

Mackenzie ran wide onto the kerb on the exit of Graham Hill Bend and that unsettled the McAMS Yamaha, giving Ray the opportunity to get ahead. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider ran wide at Surtees though and that dropped him into fourth place.

On the final lap, Mackenzie moved into second with a move on Bridewell at Druids and he held off the counter attack to become the tenth different podium finisher of the season, claiming his first rostrum of 2022 in second place. Bridewell took his second top three finish of the year in third place.

Kyle Ryde was fifth on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha with Josh Brookes taking sixth to move into the top eight in the standings for the MCE Ducati team. Rory Skinner, Leon Haslam, Lee Jackson and Christian Iddon completed the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, eBay Sprint Race result:

1. Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha)

2. Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.665s

3. Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +1.056s

4. Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.353s

5. Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +4.411s

6. Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) +5.502s

7. Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +6.140s

8. Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +6.761s

9. Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +6.969s

10. Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +10.355s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

1. Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 229

2. Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 225

3. Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 181

4. Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 157

5. Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 152

6. Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 134

7. Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 110

8. Josh Brookes (MCE Ducati) 87

Jason O’Halloran

McAMS Yamaha

eBay Sprint Race winner

“It was a good race! I got a really good start, got to the front and I just wanted to settle in and see what the lap time was like. I saw low 25s and no-one was showing me a wheel, so I didn’t push on beyond that point and risk a crash or ruin the tyre.

“We probably could’ve gone a bit faster than that, but the only wheel I got shown was when I made a mistake and nearly went down.

“We probably can make a few improvements for tomorrow, but I am really happy to get my third race win in a row on my 200th start and 20th win so nice little number there. I am really looking forward to the longer races tomorrow.

“There’s a long way to go in the championship and I’m just enjoying myself and I just want to win as many races as I can and have as much fun as I can. A massive thanks to everyone at McAMS Yamaha as they’ve given me a fantastic bike again.”

