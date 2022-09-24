Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

P1 – Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki)

Starting from third place on the grid, Okaya won Race 1 with a last lap overtake.

In 2020, he did the same overtake when he won his first WorldSSP300 race at the Catalan track.

“The race was very difficult until the last lap. I made some mistakes in the last three laps because I dropped a lot positions but I never gave up, to regain positions until the end. Before the last corner I decided to go for the win. I finally get my second career win. I’m really happy and excited! The team did a great job. It looks like I like this track and especially this last corner. Tomorrow we have a lot of possibilities because I could stay in top position of the group for a long time, so this gave us lot of confidence for tomorrow.”

P2 – Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team)

Diaz claimed his 11th WorldSSP300 podium with his second place in Race 1. He has now a 60-point advantage over Garcia in the Championship standings.

He will get his first chance to claim the 2022 WorldSSP300 title in Race 2, as he needs to have a 51-points advantage over the second-placed rider leaving Catalunya

“The race was crazy because many riders overtook me. I felt good and I think it’s a perfect position for my Championship. Thanks to my team and Yamaha for the hard work. Tomorrow, to get the title will be difficult but not impossible. I think it will possible if I finish on the podium… I’m a bit nervous for the race, but very happy to be in this position!”

P3 – Julio Garcia Gonzalez (ESP Solutions Motap Racing Team)

For his first appearance in WorldSSP300, Garcia Gonzalez claimed his first ever podium in the category.

He became the eighth rider to claim a podium in his debut race

“The race was crazy. I’m very happy for the podium. Thanks to my team. It’s my first race in WorldSSP300 … In Free Practice, the results were good and I had a good feeling with the bike. But I didn’t expect such a result. The objective is to win tomorrow, and for next season the goal is to race full time in the Championship.”

Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) finished just outside the podium as he was fighting at the front for most of the race. Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) was fifth claiming his best result in WorldSSP300. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing) completes the top six.

Third in the Championship standings, Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) started from pole position but had to serve a double Long Lap Penalty for slow riding in FP2. He was able to battle his way back to the lead group but lost ground in the final lap to finishing in eighth place.

Championship challenger Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) finished outside the points in 18th place.

WorldSSP300 resumes on Sunday from 9:50 (Local Time) followed by Race 2 at 14:00.