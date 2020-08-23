As a first in the long history of MotoGP™, the winner of a Grand Prix was rewarded with an exclusive car – and in the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria, the honour went to first time premier class winner Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3). The prize was a stunning new 2021 model BMW M4 Coupe.

Right after parc ferme, the car was presented to Oliveira – and the Portuguese rider wasted no time getting familiar with it as he climbed the roof to celebrate!

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH: “Congratulations to Miguel. A fantastic performance saw him outpace the fierce competition in the MotoGP race at the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria. As a long-standing partner of Dorna and title sponsor of the event, we are delighted to honour Miguel with the new BMW M4 Coupe as a reward for his victory. But he will have to wait a little while to drive his BMW M4 – the car is so new that it isn’t actually on the market yet. However, we’re confident that he will have a lot of fun with it – as the first test drive shortly after the race has already proved.”

Miguel Oliveira: “Wow, it’s amazing. I’m over the moon to be the first MotoGP rider to receive such a special prize. I’ve got to know the new BMW M4 Coupe here at the Red Bull Ring and can’t wait to have my one of my own. I’d like to thank BMW M for this fantastic prize!”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “BMW M has done something new yet again. A fantastic BMW M4 as a reward for the winner of the MotoGP race is undoubtedly something very special. This special prize is a wonderful addition to the title sponsorship of the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria. We are proud to have BMW M as such a strong, committed partner over so many years, who consistently bring new ideas to our collaboration. Congratulations to Miguel Oliveira! I hope he really enjoys the new BMW M4 Coupe.”