I am very much saddened to have received an email informing of the death of sidecar racing competitor Olivier Lavorel from Sillingby, France. Olivier was severely injured in the accident at Ago’s Leap that claimed the life of driver Cesar Chanel during Sidecar race 1 at the TT.

Olivier was airlifted to Liverpool for emergency treatment. He was then transferred home to France where his treatment continued. Sadly he has lost his battle. Adieu mon brave; repose en paix.

We offer our condolences to Olivier’s family and friends.