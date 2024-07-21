Omg! Vickers Reigns Supreme As Monster Energy King Of Brands

Ryan Vickers capped off an extraordinary weekend at Brands Hatch by securing his third victory of the round, cementing his status as the Monster Energy King of Brands. The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider’s flawless performance marked his first career triple win in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

From the start, Vickers demonstrated his dominance, launching into the lead and steadily building a gap to the chasing pack. His impeccable pace and consistency allowed him to cross the finish line 3.073 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, setting a new lap record of 1:25.224 in the process.

Behind Vickers, an intense battle raged for the remaining podium positions. Christian Iddon on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati fought his way through the field to claim an impressive second place. Iddon’s teammate, Kyle Ryde, completed the podium, making it a fantastic day for the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team with two bikes in the top three.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell put in a strong performance to finish fourth, narrowly missing out on a podium spot. Andrew Irwin rounded out the top five after being involved in several thrilling battles throughout the race.

One of the standout performances came from Glenn Irwin, who showcased remarkable determination and skill. Starting from 23rd on the grid following a crash in race two, Irwin carved his way through the field to finish seventh, crucially maintaining his second place in the championship standings.

The race was marked by close battles and overtaking throughout the field. Jason O’Halloran, Charlie Nesbitt, and Leon Haslam completed the top ten, while Danny Kent and Danny Buchan showed resilience to finish 15th and 16th respectively after earlier setbacks.

Vickers’ triple victory not only cements his position as a top contender in the championship but also marks a significant milestone in his career. The performance of the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team throughout the weekend highlights their strength and sets the stage for an exciting continuation of the season.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship moves forward, all eyes will be on whether Vickers can maintain this incredible form and how his rivals will respond to this dominant display at Brands Hatch.

Top 10 Results:

Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 28:36.586 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.073s Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +3.322s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +4.316s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +8.015s Lee Jackson (MasterMac Honda) +9.997s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +12.599s Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +12.752s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +13.012s Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +13.970s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings: