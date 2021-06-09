The Bennetts British Superbike Championship welcomes a new Official Timekeeper ahead of this year’s 25th anniversary season, following a new partnership announcement with Omologato.

With over 25 years of watch-making experience, Omologato design and manufacture high quality watches to people who are passionate about Motorsport.

The British Company located in Windsor, have been involved with a number of motorsport associations in recent years, including the famous Monza race circuit, Ferrari Racing Series and Aston Martin GT Racing.

The new partnership will see an Omologato timepiece awarded to each of the 33 pole position holders in each race of the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, in addition to the eight riders who qualify as Title Fighters in the Showdown. There will also be a watch awarded to selected support class champions after the final round of the season at Brands Hatch in October.

The Omologato logo will feature on the official event live timing service, and in the associated timing graphics embedded in the worldwide TV broadcast at each event as part of the exclusive Official Partner and Timekeeper status.

The new sponsorship was celebrated for the first time yesterday (Tuesday) at Donington Park when Jason O’Halloran became the first rider in 2021 to be presented with an Omologato watch for setting the pace at the final pre-season Official Test.

Founder of Omologato Shami Kalra said: “Motor Racing is all I’ve lived for and for years. Taking Omologato into two-wheel racing is one of the goals I have had since the beginning and what better way to start our journey than with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. It’s a massive honour.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “2021 marks the 25th anniversary season of Bennetts BSB and I am delighted to welcome a partner as passionate about motorsport as Omologato to the series. The Championship is steeped in history and over the years, we have seen incredible battles including a championship-winning margin of just six thousandths of a second, and in this sport timing precision is everything.”

For more info checkout our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com